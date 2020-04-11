Cam Newton can emulate Ryan Tannehill's career comeback, says Luke Kuechly

Cam Newton still has what it takes to be a top NFL quarterback and could follow Ryan Tannehill's path to return to prominence, according to Newton's former teammate Luke Kuechly.

Newton, who has battled shoulder and foot injuries the past two seasons, was released by the Panthers last month after the team moved on to Teddy Bridgewater as their starter.

Kuechly, who retired from football after the end of the 2019 season, insists Newton, 30, still has plenty to offer as a starter after nine years in Charlotte. He used Tannehill's move to the Titans last offseason as an example of how it could happen.

"I think there's a model that's kind of in place right now with what Tannehill did in Tennessee, you come in as the backup and as a season progresses you get an opportunity," Kuechly told NBC Sports Network's Mike Tirico.

Tannehill left the Miami Dolphins to be Marcus Mariota's backup in Tennessee ahead of last season, but he was handed a chance to start midway through the year and sensationally guided the Titans to the AFC championship game before being rewarded with a four-year, $118 million contract.

Kuechly noted that the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots are "in the conversation" of teams that could sign Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP.

Newton recently described himself as a "fish out of water" in free agency, but his ability on the field is not something Kuechly questions.

"I think Cam, he gets back to being healthy, he's still a dangerous threat," Kuechly said. "You look at what he's done in the past couple years, minus his injuries, he's been fantastic for us. The thing that makes Cam special is what he can do inside the pocket but also what you can do with his legs.

"To me, once he gets everything back healthy, he's going be back to where he was before."

As for Kuechly, he hopes to remain involved in the game after retiring at age 28.

"I know when the season comes around I'm going to have that pit in my stomach knowing that, man, I wish I was still out there, but hopefully I can find a way to stay involved in football somehow," he said. "When you talk to the [television] production crew, you talk to guys that have played like [Jason] Witten, [Tony] Romo and Ronde [Barber], you can tell that they played at a high level.

"They still have the ability to stay involved with the game and that part is something that's attractive to me."