Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers were just trolled by Washington’s kicker

Former Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye took a swipe against his old team Monday morning.

Slye, now the Washington Football Team’s starter, tweeted a photo of him making the game-winning kick in Sunday’s 27-21 win over his former team.

To caption it, he borrowed the phrase Cam Newton used after he scored his first touchdown for Carolina against Arizona.

“I’M BAAACKKKKK,” Slye tweeted to his roughly 14,400 followers on Instagram. As of early Monday afternoon, the post had nearly 3,000 likes.

Slye made the two field goals that proved to be the game-winners in the fourth quarter. He was also 3 for 3 on extra points.

Slye was much maligned in his brief career with Carolina, getting released in August after entering the preseason without any competition as the Panthers’ starter.

Slye missed a 43-yard extra point and a 63-yard field goal in Carolina’s first preseason game, and he missed a 37-yarder in the Panthers’ second preseason game.