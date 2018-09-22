Cam Newton's father sounds off on Damontae Kazee fine: 'That ain't no deterrent'

Cecil Newton is done with seeing his son Cam Newton get treated differently when he takes a hard hit.

After Falcons defensive back Damontae Kazee was fined $10,026 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Cam during Atlanta's win over Carolina on Sunday, Cecil was incensed at what he perceived was a punishment not befitting the crime.

“There’s probably seven other quarterbacks who, if they had been subjected to a malicious hit like that, the whole NFL community would be outraged,” Cecil told The Athletic. “I’m appalled that the rest of them are just sitting quietly on their hands saying, ‘Well, OK, that’s what the league decided to do.’"

No excuse for Damontae Kazee putting this late hit on a sliding Cam Newton. It’s reckless. Easy ejection for the officials. pic.twitter.com/ijBD3DiOsf — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 16, 2018

On the play in question Kazee led with his helmet when tackling Cam, but did so while the Panthers' quarterback was sliding. He was penalized on the play and ejected.

Cecil was not a fan of the monetary number on the fine Kazee received saying it was the equivalent of what an NFL player spends "in one night in a strip club or a bar."

“That ain’t no deterrent,” he said.

He said Kazee should have been suspended two games for the hit.

“Everybody turned a deaf ear and a blind eye to it,” Cecil added. “I didn’t — and I’m no longer going to sit on the sideline and basically allow my son, who is a dominant player, to be the subject of illegal hits and then they ain’t going to do the necessary thing to (discipline Kazee).”