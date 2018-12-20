Cam Jordan questions Ben Roethlisberger's HOF credentials, puts Eli Manning in top 5 list

In the early, oddly quiet NFL hours of a Thursday afternoon, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan came through in the clutch.

The Saints are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, prompting a reporter to ask Jordan about the strength of the Steelers offense. Before he could even get to answering the question, Jordan was astounded that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in the conversation for the Hall of Fame.

“What does this offense do well? You know they run it well, you know they’ve got a couple a thousand yard receivers, they’ve got a quarterback who might be going to the Hall of Fame,” the reporter asked.

“Is that true?” Jordan interrupts.

#Saints Cam Jordan is not buying the idea that #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer. Apparently, he's not even one of the Top 5 QB of his era – "I’d honestly put Eli before I put Ben" #PITvsNO #HereWeGo ➡️https://t.co/eUxl5N3Nxs⬅️ pic.twitter.com/uoBdAEu4jN — Simon Chester (@SimonAChester) December 20, 2018





A look at the highlights, from the face to a top 5 list including Eli Manning and “Peyton who?”

1. Jordan’s reaction

Jordan goes from spacing out to incredulous in about 1.2 milliseconds to really start this off the right way.

2. Really?

It’s just the way he says it. Very Seth and Amy like.

3. Top 5 of this era

Jordan asks the reporter first about a top 3. When the reporter agrees he wouldn’t put him there, Jordan asks repeatedly if Roethlisberger would be the top 5 of this era. The answer: yes.

With Jordan leading, the two begin listing a top 5 composed of first names. We’ve got Tom, Aaron, Peyton (Brady, Rodgers, and …)

4. Peyton who?

Peyton Manning, the guy whose thrown the most career touchdowns (539) in NFL history and is second in career passing yards.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees trails him by 20 touchdowns and is the NFL leader in passing yards.

Manning retired in 2015, which led the reporter to omit him from the era.

5. “I’d honestly put Eli before I’d put Ben.”

Philip Rivers was included in the list, leaving Roethlisberger at No. 5. Jordan said he’d “honestly put Eli before I’d put Ben.”

“Two Super Bowls!” Jordan said, based on the fact Roethlisberger was put in the fifth and last spot for his championships.

Roethlisberger is currently sixth in career passing yards. Of the five above him, only Brees and Brady are still playing. He’s also seventh in career touchdowns behind Brees, Brady and Rivers.

Jordan did get around to answering the original question and gave Roethlisberger some credit. From SB Nation’s “Behind the Steel Curtain” blog:

“Big Ben is a monster of a quarterback in the back field. He’s able to extend plays, he has one of the top duo wide receivers in the league. James Conner is running extremely well. You know the numbers seem to be a little skewed, but when I turn on the film, he’s a hard runner.”

In Jordan’s words: all right. Cool, cool.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan doesn’t think Ben Roethlisberger should be in the Hall of Fame conversation. (Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

