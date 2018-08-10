Cam Jordan Calls Donald Trump a 'Goober' In Response to National Anthem Protest Criticism

Kaelen Jones
Sports Illustrated

Saints linebacker Cam Jordan responded to President Donald Trump's criticism of NFL players protesting during the national anthem with three tweets.

Trump went online and condemned the players who protested social injustice and police brutality during the national anthem of Thursday's preseason games. Jordan quote-tweeted the president, asking Trump to renounce a "Unite the Right" rally which took place in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

Jordan continued, adding two more tweets in which he called Trump "a Goober" who "won't govern himself."

When a fan responded to Jordan explaining they felt the football field wasn't the place to speak out on social issues because a majority of fans didn't want to witness it, Jordan said he's "exploring other avenues to get my opinions across."

There's proof he is: On May 19, Jordan hosted a footall camp in New Orleans, which is featured in his pinned tweet.

Jordan was not one of the several players who protested Thursday. While no Saints players demonstrated ahead of their 24-20 win over the Jaguars, four players from Jacksonville -- Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon -- were not on the field for the national anthem.

