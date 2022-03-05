Cam Johnson caps 38-point night with buzzer-beater in shorthanded Suns win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Suns
    Phoenix Suns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Phoenix Suns have the best record in the NBA for reasons well beyond Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

The team proved that on Friday in a wild 115-114 win over the New York Knicks, who led by as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter. The game ended on a buzzer-beater from Cam Johnson, who finished with a career-high 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting (9-of-12 from deep).

The bank was open.

The Suns entered the game without Booker (health and safety protocols) and Paul (fractured thumb). It helped they were playing the Knicks, losers of 10 of their last 11 games, but it's never easy winning without your top two ball-handlers.

Things got even less easy as the Knicks opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter, but the Suns got a fortunate break when Knicks star Julius Randle was ejected for pushing an official out of the way to shove Johnson after a tense exchange of words.

The Knicks were up 10 at that point, but the Suns started going to work in the fourth quarter. Johnson was unconscious down the stretch, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Cameron Payne, Paul's replacement in the starting lineup, finished with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting with 16 assists, while Mikal Bridges posted 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. The game was a showcase of depth for the Suns, who improved their record to 51-12.

Meanwhile, the Knicks managed to find yet another away to lose, and to lose on national television. Mitchell Robinson was a perfect 8-of-8 for 17 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and two blocks, but RJ Barrett's 6-of-26 shooting ended up sinking the team.

Mar 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Knicks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The bank was open for Cam Johnson and the Suns. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cousins leads in Jokic's absence, Nuggets beat Rockets

    DeMarcus Cousins, starting in place of ailing Nikola Jokic, scored a season-high 31 points and the Denver Nuggets bounced back from a loss to beat the struggling Houston Rockets 116-101 on Friday night. Jokic, the reigning MVP, was held out because of a non-COVID-19 illness. Cousins, a midseason acquisition by the Nuggets following his release by Milwaukee, found out he was starting for Jokic during the pre-game shootaround.

  • Cam Johnson banks in 3, NBA-leading Suns stun Knicks 115-114

    PHOENIX (AP) New York's Julius Randle yelled at Phoenix's Cam Johnson, bumped chests with him and then shoved him again for good measure. Johnson responded with a brilliant fourth quarter after Randle was ejected, banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 38 points and give the Suns a wild 115-114 victory over the Knicks on Friday night. The Knicks looked like they were headed for an impressive road win before Randle's ill-timed outburst late in the third quarter sent him to the locker room.

  • Message of peace: Beijing 2022 Paralympics commence in shadow of war in Ukraine

    The 13th edition of the Winter Paralympics officially opened Friday in Beijing with an impassioned call for peace as ardent as the flame that represents the Games. In absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes barred from competition due to the roles of each nation in the ongoing war in Ukraine, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons used his opening ceremony platform to promote peace. "As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is cel

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?