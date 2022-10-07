Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne out rest of preseason
Phoenix Suns starting forward Cam Johnson and backup point guard Cameron Payne will be re-evaluated in a week after suffering hand injuries in Wednesday’s preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. Johnson and Payne will likely miss the team’s final two preseason games as a precaution, Suns officials said Friday.
Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic
