Cam Bedrosian's freaky eye-shake will haunt your dreams

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Angels’ clubhouse has no shortage of talent. Mike Trout is the best player in baseball. Shohei Ohtani is showing the world being a full-time two-way player — a star, even — is possible. Jo Adell is the sport’s No. 6 prospect, according to Baseball America.

But the most jaw-dropping natural ability in that clubhouse? Belongs to the guy whose locker is next to Ohtani — reliever Cam Bedrosian and his freaky shaky eyes.

They’ll haunt your dreams.

I’ve been traveling from spring training camp to spring training camp, in Florida and Arizona, the past couple of weeks. Along the way, I’ve been asking players a series of quick-hitter questions for a series we’ve been calling “Two minutes with …” and one of those questions is “What’s the most useless talent you have?”

Most guys don’t have an answer, and that’s OK. But that question has stayed on my list because occasionally, just occasionally, it produces a gem. Such was the case with Bedrosian.

It went something like this …

Me: “What’s the most useless talent you have?’

“Oh, I can shake my eyes.”

“Um, shake your eyes?”

“Yeah.”

And then he shook his eyes.

“My god,” I said.

“I’d say that’s kind of useless.”

“It’s kind of amazing. Wow.”

I had to know more. How does a person find out he has this type of talent?

“Honestly, I don’t know how I really figured it out,” Bedrosian said. “Just one day, as a kid, it just kind of happened. I’d just freak everyone out in my family. Ever since then, man, I’ve done it.”

I’m a new dad, with a bright-eyed six-month-old baby girl. All I could think was, if she ever did that with her eyes I’d probably freak out. So did his parents ever take him to the doctor?

“Nah,” he said with a laugh. “Just one of those things, they kept telling me not to do it in case it, you know, made a spasm in my eye or something. My brothers can do it a little bit, too, but I can do it better.”

OK, so how does he make this black magic happen?

“It’s basically, I feel like I’m flexing the back of my eyeballs,” Bedrosian said. “It’s really weird. I don’t know how I came about it. Just one day, it just kind of happened. I made my eyes shake. I don’t know. I don’t know how to explain it.”

I don’t either. But it’s too good not to share.