Calvin Klein Features World-Class Women Soccer Players in "Calvins or Nothing" Campaign

Just in time for the Women's World Cup, Calvin Klein has tapped some of the world's best soccer players for its latest "Calvins or nothing" campaign.

Alex Morgan, Chloe Kelly, Kenza Dali, Mana Iwabuchi and Mary Fowler all lend their talents as photographer Brianna Capozzi captures each athlete's personal strength and uniqueness. Classics dominate the intimate campaign as the renowned athletes model new modern cotton underwear underneath the American brand's superior denim, wearing the high rise and '90s straight jeans, alongside the bootcut silhouette. Cropped and classic trucker jackets also make an appearance, layered on top of signature logo T-shirts.

Take a look at the latest "Calvin or nothing" campaign in the gallery above and shop the Modern Cotton collection on the brand's online store.