Calvin Johnson gets green light to move forward with marijuana dispensary after being denied

Calvin Johnson is the latest former NFL player to advocate for and go into the marijuana business. (AP)

Calvin Johnson left football too early in the eyes of many Detroit Lions fans.

The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver quit the game at 30 years old coming off a prime season that saw him haul in 88 catches for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But he had had enough. He was done with the pain of football and ready to move on to his next phase in life.

Johnson was initially denied marijuana permit

Part of that next phase includes opening a marijuana dispensary.

Johnson applied in December for a license to grow, process and sell medical medical marijuana in Webberville, a town that sits between East Lansing and Detroit.

He was denied, thanks to some unpaid traffic tickets in Atlanta, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Johnson gets pre-approval

The Free Press reports that Johnson took care of his tickets and is now pre-approved, along with his wife Brittney, thanks to a 4-0 vote committee.

“Calvin is grateful and looks forward to operating with his brand Primitive in this new venture,” Johnson’s attorney Michael Stein told the Free Press. “He’s hoping to have a big presence in the state.”

The Free Press notes that pre-approval does not yet grant Johnson the license to open his proposed business. He’ll have to get approval from a local board before things are finalized.

Another NFL alum moving toward pot

As the NFL continues to ban marijuana as an alternative to opiates and other pain killers among players, Johnson is the latest former player to make a push into the industry and promote pot.

Story continues

Ricky Williams famously had trouble passing drug tests during his playing days. He announced last March his plan to go into the marijuana business. Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Eugene Monroe has been a long-time advocate of removing marijuana as a banned substance.

More from Yahoo Sports



More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jim Boeheim unlikely to face charges after fatal accident

• How Zion’s shoe mishap hurts Nike

• MLB video game makes girl ‘mad and upset’

• College coach accused of stealing underwear

