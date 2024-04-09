Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope admits she listens to his ex Taylor Swift when he's gone

DJ Calvin Harris' wife, Vick Hope, is not immune to the lure of his ex Taylor Swift's music.

While reading fans' messages on her BBC Radio 1 show "Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie" on Monday, the British TV and radio personality commiserated with a listener who admitted to dancing in her underwear to songs her husband "hates" while he's at jujitsu classes.

"As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," Hope admitted to co-host Katie Thistleton after a brief hesitation. "Since that's just when I get my little fill — just a couple of songs, get it out of my system, then it’s done."

This was a rare moment of insight into the couple's relationship as they've largely kept details of their romance private. Harris, 40, and Hope, 34, reportedly tied the knot in England in September 2023.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope arrive at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024.

"You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it but I'm keeping my private life private. I've never really experienced 'this' before about my private life, but it's just for us," Hope told Hello! Magazine in 2022 in response to a question about her engagement.

The revelation surprised (and delighted) Swifties because Harris and Swift dated for a little over a year, calling it quits in summer 2016.

As X user @Sofia_Ibarra_C put it, Swift is "collecting her exes wives like they’re infinity stones!"

Swift has a history of being on friendly terms with her exes' partners, as she described in one of the lyrics from her Grammy-winning 2020 record, "Folklore": "Cold was the steel of my ax to grind for the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents."

Last year, Swift and Sophie Turner leveled up their friendship amid the "Game of Thrones" star's divorce from Joe Jonas – whom Swift dated when they were teens – and the two were photographed going out to dinner in New York, having girls' nights out and attending Kansas City Chiefs games.

Back in 2021, Turner made waves when she praised one of the "from the vault" tracks from "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" that fans speculated was written about Swift and Jonas' 2008 breakup.

“It's NOT a bop,” Turner wrote in an Instagram Story, along with a line from "Mr. Perfectly Fine": “So dignified in your well pressed suit.”

“Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north,” Swift – a "Game of Thrones" fan – responded.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vick Hope admits she listens to husband Calvin Harris' ex Taylor Swift