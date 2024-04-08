Calvin Harris' Wife Vick Hope Listens to Taylor Swift When He's Not Around: 'As Soon as My Husband Goes Away'

The EDM artist and the pop superstar previously dated for 15 months between 2015 and 2016

Even the wives of Taylor Swift's exes are Swifties!

On the Monday, April 8 episode of her BBC Radio 1 show, Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie, Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope said that she listens to her husband's ex-girlfriend when he isn't around. The British radio personality, 34, admitted that she's sensitive to the fact that the EDM artist, 40, and the pop superstar, 34, dated for 15 months between 2015 and 2016, so the second that Harris "goes away," she bumps Swift's hits.

Hope spoke about how much she's a fan of the 14-time Grammy winner while she and her co-host Katie Thistleton read messages from fans writing in about what they like to do when their partners are gone.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Vick Hope and Calvin Harris at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2022 in London

After one listener wrote in that they listen to "all the tunes he hates while I dance," Thisleton, 34, noted, "That's good. You can listen to all of the music he hates while he's out of the house."

Hope then opened up about what she plays herself when the hitmaker isn't present. After briefly going back and forth about whether she should say it or not, the TV personality said, "As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift."

"That's just when I get my little fill — just a little fill," she candidly shared, as her cohost burst into laughter.

Hope added, "Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done."

Alo Ceballos/GC Images Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris in New York City in May 2015

Swifties quickly caught wind of the episode after it aired and expressed how funny that they thought it was on social media.

After one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter), "calvin harris' wife just said she listens to taylor swift when hes not home 😭😭," with a screen recording of a clip from the podcast in the replies, a handful of others chimed in and expressed their support for Hope.

"vic hope for prime minister," one joked.

Another sung their praises of the journalist, writing, "She’s a beautiful, confident woman with a great sense of humour. She knows she has nothing to worry about, everyone has exes they just aren’t usually as worldwide famous and adored as his!"

An additional fan noted how many of the "Karma" singer's former flings have gone on to date people who love her music or have become friends with her, like Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome or Joe Jonas and his estranged wife Sophie Turner. "the way so many of her exs moved on to date people who love her.. you'll never get away from the woman who loved you 💓💓," they posted.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Calvin Harris and Vick Hope attend the 66th Grammy Awards on FEb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles

Harris and Hope were married in September 2023 after sparking engagement rumors in May 2022.

The couple, who became romantically linked for the first time in early 2022, tied the knot at a ceremony and reception held at a sprawling estate in North East England. Nile Rodgers and his band Chic performed at the affair.

The music producer and the author have tried to keep their relationship relatively private and out of the public eye, but in recent months, the two have stepped out to support each other at various events. In February, the two attended the 2024 Grammy Awards together in Los Angeles where they walked the red carpet together, and in March, they also attended the 2024 BRIT Awards as an item.



