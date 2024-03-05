Calvin Harris Brings This Unusual Item on Flights to Prevent Jet Lag: ‘I’m Surprised They Get Through Security’

The “This Is What You Came For” hitmaker may be onto something!

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Calvin Harris, 2024 Grammys

Calvin Harris has an eggs-ellent way of curing his jetlag!

On Monday, the Scottish DJ, 40, appeared as a co-host on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 and dished on a particular food that helps his travels — though he later admitted he’s not quite sure if his remedy should clear TSA.

“I was on a British Airways flight only a couple of weeks ago, and the air hostess told me she’d never seen anybody crack eggs and pour them into their mouth in their seat before,” Harris told Ball, 53. “But that was me. That’s what I do.”

The “This Is What You Came For” hitmaker then explained why he fancies flying with six eggs in his carry-on.

Getty eggs -- stock image

“I like to get rid of the white, so I just do the raw yolk,” Harris continued. “I find it gets rid of the jet lag.”

For listeners wondering how the record producer boarded with the poultry products, he was happy to explain.

“You just stick them in your bag,” he said. “I’m surprised they get through security because for me, that’s liquid. But it’s never, ever been flagged.”

Egg yolks are known to provide a variety of health benefits thanks to being loaded with B12, B2, A, folate, and vitamin D.

And his all-natural go-to may be the reason he’s been able to crank out the hits while globetrotting — though he recently announced his plans for retiring.

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Calvin Harris, BRIT Awards 2024

Just after his birthday in January, Harris spoke with radio program Capital Dance for a February interview in which e said that he believes he’ll step back from DJing once he turns 50.

Joking that turning 40 wasn’t something that got him excited, he did say that he still "feels good."

"I think in the run-up to it, you’re googling anti-aging supplements," he added. "I always said that once I get past 50, I can’t see me DJing, man.”

Harris confessed that he prefers to be in the studio instead.

The Grammy winner also quipped that he’s been trying to “keep up” with his “missus” because “she’s got so much energy.”

He recently tied the knot with 34-year-old British television and radio presenter, journalist Vick Hope in September 2023.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Calvin Harris and Vick Hope, 2024 Grammys

The couple has known each other for more than 15 years.

During an interview with You Magazine in January 2023, Hope revealed that the pair still laugh about how she declined his advances in 2007.

“It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date," she said, per The Daily Mail. "We still laugh about it now."



