Calvert Stables says goodbye to 'special' pony who died at 34

A "very special" pony who "brought pleasure to so many" has died at the age of 34.

Haggis was put to sleep after serving at Calvert Stables, on the outskirts of Keswick, for 21 years.

He was bought by the Calvert Trust centre in Kielder when he was five and moved to Cumbria eight years later when the Kielder stables closed.

Trust founder John Fryer-Spedding said it was a "great credit" to staff that Haggis lived to this "great age".

Haggis, a 14.2 hands high bay gelding, competed for several years in Riding for the Disabled (RDA) dressage with some local disabled riders.

He lost his sight two years ago because of a long-term condition called uveitis and could no longer be used for riding lessons for visitors.

There were plans to celebrate his 35th birthday in January, which would have also meant he had been at the Calvert Trust for 30 years.

'Minced carrots'

Stables manager Henri Carew said: ''Haggis was such a very special pony. He was always content and ready for a ride; in his younger days, we used to enjoy a good gallop on Latrigg Fell.

"I'm so glad he didn't go downhill with his health and he was not in pain or discomfort at the end of his very long and very happy life''.

The Calvert ponies have a Christmas holiday every year and Haggis used to like going to Mirehouse to stay with Mr Fryer-Spedding.

John's granddaughter Catherine was a great friend and regular rider of Haggis.

John said: "It is a great credit to the stables staff that Haggis lived to this great age.

"He was always in good trim with a lovely coat and mane.

"He was never overweight or underweight and latterly enjoyed a treat of minced carrots whenever we visited him."

