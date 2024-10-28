Calvert-Lewin plays a 'lonely role' but he 'needs a partner'

[Getty Images]

Former Everton winger Theo Walcott has been discussing former team-mate Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract situation, with the forward's current deal set to run out at the end of the 2024-25 season.

"Sean Dyche wouldn't want to lose someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club," Walcott said on Match of the Day. "Especially when they are moving into the new stadium.

"He is a player that plays to Everton's strengths, at times, but I do think he needs a partner just to help him out and help his confidence."

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer added: "I think it is a lonely role that he is asked to play. He is getting a run of games now and there aren't so many injuries for him.

"But his goal record isn't great - one goal in four games. It isn't like he misses a stack of chances, but they do need to play a specific way when they have him available.

"You have to get balls up and into the box because that is where he is a big threat."

Catch up on Match of the Day here