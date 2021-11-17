Calvary, Mater Academy, Westminster reach volleyball state finals. Plus football, soccer & more

The Westminster Christian girls’ volleyball team defeated visiting (North Palm Beach) Benjamin 25-14, 25-13, 15-25, 25-17 in an FHSAA Class 3A state semifinal.

Key stats: Emily Matias (15 kills, 15 service points); Alyah Cadavid (10 kills, 12 digs); Gaby Arroyo (9 kills, 11 digs); Lamayah Fuller (20 service points, 9 digs); Zoey Matias (16 service points, 3 aces, 8 digs); Alyssa Cadavid (30 assists, 7 kills); Gigi Artiles (7 kills).

The Warriors (27-5) advance to the state championships Thursday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. They play (Clearwater) Calvary Christian (27-4), which beat (Ocala) Trinity Catholic 25-18, 20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-10 in the other semifinal.

The Westminster Christian School girls’ volleyball team reached the state finals for the fourth consecutive season.

Against Benjamin (16-8), it marked Westminster Christian’s seventh state semifinal in the past 10 seasons, winning the past three. The program won state twice and was second twice.

4A State Semifinal: Calvary Christian d. (Orlando) Bishop Moore 25-19, 24-26, 27-25, 20-25, 15-11. Calvary (26-4), which vies for its first state title, plays Sante Fe (28-3) for the state championship on Wednesday.

6A State Semifinal: Mater Academy Charter d. (Fort Myers) Riverdale 25-15, 25-17, 25-19. Mater Academy (25-7), which won state last year, plays Ponte Vedra (29-1) in the state finals on Wednesday.

7A State Semifinal: (Tampa) Plant d. Doral Academy 25-15, 25-20, 25-23.

Football

The Northwestern football team won a 6A first round playoff game by defeating visiting Fort Myers 71-19.

Taron Dickens 17-of-21 passing, 417 yards, 7 TD; 5 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD; Daverick Jenkins 3 rec, 74 yards, 2 TD; Andy Jean 1 rec, 58 yards, 1 TD; Rashad Davis 3 rec, 90 yards, 1 TD; Marlon Cochran 2 rec, 52 yards;

Jaiden Freckleton 1 rec, 15 yards, 1 TD; Trimane Brown 2 rec, 61 yards, 1 TD; Adrian Harris 1 rec, 23 yards, 1 TD; Jamari Ford 3 car, 21 yards; 4 rec, 42 yards; King Davis 8 car, 70 yards, 1 TD. NW (8-3).

Soccer

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 3, (Boca Raton) St. John Paul II 0: Greg Priyen 2 goals, 1 assist; Luke Marshall 1 goal; Adam Elkott 2 assists; Gkp Grant Rodriguez shutout, 6 saves. CG (3-0).

BOYS: Miami Beach 1, North Miami 0: Gianluca Calabrese 1 goal; Camilo Roldan 1 assist, Ethan Zaldivar 2nd shutout. MB (2-0).

BOYS: Miami Beach 4, TERRA 2: Gianluca Calabrese 1 goal, 1 assist; Arsenio Di Donna 1 goal; Massimo Mlekus 1 goal; Lucas Turano 1 goal; Mauro Lagrasta 1 assist; Cesar Cardona 1 assist; Isrrael Rodriguez 1 assist. MB (3-0).

BOYS: Miami Country Day 9, Pace 0: Renan Custodio 1G, Lucas Crespo 1G, Lucas Hansen 1G, Stefano Dumas 1G, Dylan Meyers 1G, Ian Sauer 1G, Cole Quattro 1G, Julius Reus 1G; Gkps Emilio Belmonte, Phillip Wigoda shutout. MCD (1-0-1).

BOYS: University School 1, Palmer Trinity 0: Rafael Matiello 1 goal; Rafael Guerra 1assist; Gkp Nikolas Ricardo 2nd shutout. Univ (3-0).

GIRLS: American Heritage (Plantation) 8, Gulliver Prep 1: Emily Thompson 2 goals, 3 assists; Diana Pon 1 goal, 1 assist; Romi Witek 1 goal, 2 assists; Alexa Garcia 2 goals; Mia Young 1 goal; Jessica Oliveras 1 assist; Amanda Caines 1 assist; Camila Domine 1 goal.

GIRLS: Coral Reef 4, Key West 1: Alexandra Duenas 3G, Sofia Lopez 1G, Sydney Fradera 1A. CR (2-0).

GIRLS: Doral Academy 4, Venice 1: Arianna Guerra 1 goal; Rachel Brown 1 goal; Pietra Tordin 1 goal; Emma Salas 1 goal.

GIRLS: Doral Academy 2, Sarasota Riverview 1: Rachel Brown 1 goal; 1 own goal.

GIRLS: Florida Christian 2, Marathon 0: Carmen Rangel 2 goals; Ayleen Amador 1 assist; Ashlyn Nunez 1 assist; Abby Nunez shutout. FC (1-1).

GIRLS: LaSalle 8, SLAM 0: Rebecca Baldelomar 4 goals; Anya Asher 2 goals; Nikita Marino 1 goal; Natalie Islami 1 goal; Gkp Ariana Paredes 2nd shutout. LaS (2-0).

GIRLS: St. Brendan 8, (Homestead) Somerset Academy 0: Isa Bowen 2 goals; Ally Perez 1G, Nori Lopez 1G, Kyara Ormazabal 1G, Eli Lambo 1G, Emi Rincon 1G, Mia Tomkins 1G. StB (3-0).

GIRLS: TERRA 3, Coral Gables 2: Isabella Bolivar 2 goals; Fernanda Ramirez 1 goal.

GIRLS: True North Classical Academy 3, Divine Savior 2: Sofia Vega 1 goal, 1 assist; Jennifer Pena 1 goal; Catherine Cabrera scored on a header off a free kick.

GIRLS: (Clermont) East Ridge 5, Gulliver Prep 1: GP: Catalina Garcia goal, assisted by Olaia Rackauskas.

Basketball

GIRLS: Preseason: Palmer Trinity 72, Boca Raton 25: Leon 26, Montes 19, Alibhai 11, Porto 4, Veloso 3, Deleon 6, Kaplan 3, Nieves 2. Half: PT 51-16. 3-ptrs: Leon 4, Montes 1, Kaplan 1 Reb: Porto 8 Stls: Montes - 10 Ast: Montes 6 Blk: Porto 2.

GIRLS: Preseason: St. Thomas Aquinas 82, (West Palm Beach) Cardinal Newman 22: Karina Gordon 19 pts, 4 asts, 3 steals; Breanna Gustave 11 pts, 7 rebs, 4 steals; Alancia Ramsey 10 pts, 14 rebs, 3 blocks.

