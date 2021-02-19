Calvary Christian, Douglas and American Heritage showing Broward County’s baseball power

Three of the top 20 baseball teams in the nation are from Broward County, according to the Perfect Game website.

Calvary Christian, which competes in Class 3A, is ranked third in the nation; Class 7A Stoneman Douglas is ranked 11th; and Class 4A American Heritage checks in at No. 19.

If those rankings hold, this could be the first time Broward has won three state titles in the same season since 2016.

“I’m not surprised one bit,” Calvary Christian coach Gil Morales said of Broward’s power. “Baseball down here is so deep in talent. I’m thankful we’re in that mix.”

Calvary Christian, which previously won state titles in 2016 and 2018, boasts perhaps the best high school pitching staff in the nation. Right-hander Andrew Painter, a Florida Gators recruit, is a likely first-round pick — possibly among the top 15 selections — because of his 6-7 frame and 97-mph fastball. He is the highest-ranked prep pitcher in the U.S.

Irv Carter, a Miami Hurricanes recruit, is Calvary’s co-ace, also with first-round potential. Nick Anello, another Miami recruit, and lefty Erik Blair (Florida) represent unreal pitching depth.

“We really like Blair out of the ‘pen,” Morales said. “Those four [pitchers] will get the most innings. If we get to state, we will look at matchups.”

Calvary’s lineup includes All-American catcher Rene Lastres, a Gators recruit with elite bat speed and overall tools; shortstop Alex Ulloa (Oklahoma State recruit); second baseman Sean Ambrose (FIU); and outfielders Kyle Tako (Florida Gulf Coast) and Ty Hollandsworth (Hillsborough Community College).

Morales said first baseman Johnny Lane — a North Alabama signee — is a tough out as his leadoff batter.

Douglas, which won its only state title in 2016, is the only one of Broward’s “Big Three” that is a public school, a source of pride for Eagles coach Todd Fitz-Gerald.

The Eagles are led by shortstop Gavin Conticello, a South Florida Bulls signee who is coming off a huge summer in the travel-ball circuit.

The outfield is mega talented. Start with center fielder Roman Anthony, an Ole Miss recruit. In the corners, there’s Chris Arroyo, an FIU recruit; and star sophomore Christian Rodriguez.

The catcher is Florida State recruit Santiago Ordonez, and the pitching staff includes three right-handers: Jake Clemente (Gators recruit); Kyle Morse (NSU); and Tyler Novik (Wingate).

“I feel real good about us making a run this year,” Fitz-Gerald said. “We have a complete team with a good offense and a deep pitching staff.”

American Heritage, which won state titles in 2008 and 2012, was 10-0 when the 2020 season was halted due to the pandemic.

The Patriots have front-line pitching that can compare with any team. Heritage coach Bruce Aven can rely on a pair of lefty starters in Devin Futrell and Brandon Barriera, both of whom are Vanderbilt signees. Right-handers Evan Dobias (Virginia) and Justin Webster (Kansas State recruit) and lefty Anthony Nelson (Army) fill out a spectacular pitching staff.

The batting order boasts talents such as third baseman Juhlien Gonzalez (FIU recruit); shortstop Spencer Butt (Florida State); first baseman Brandon Gonsalves (Central Florida); outfielders Ray Bermudez (Miami) and Justin Quintana (Army); and catcher Mateo Serna.

West Broward and Western are two of the teams set to challenge Douglas in Class 7A.

West Broward is led by senior pitcher/outfielder Juan Correa, a Stetson signee. The junior class includes three D1 recruits: third baseman Derek Bermudez (North Carolina State), right-hander Sebastian Perez (Miami) and catcher Dean Guzman (Stetson).

Two of Western’s top five players are catchers, including junior Kristian Noriega, a Hurricanes recruit. He was first-team All-Broward as a freshman, hitting .385 last season.

Cardinal Gibbons, which will challenge Heritage in Class 4A, is led by Hurricanes recruit David Rossow, a senior pitcher. Ben Petri, a senior third baseman/pitcher, is a Virginia recruit. Petri is also the nephew of former Dolphins linebacker John Offerdahl.

Coming next week: Miami-Dade baseball preview.