Caltrans announces timeline to reopen Highway 1 along California’s Big Sur coast

The troublesome section of Highway 1 that has prevented travelers from driving the complete Big Sur coast finally has tentative time frame for reopening.

On Friday, Caltrans said that work on the closure at Paul’s Slide should be complete in time to reopen the highway in late spring of 2024, according to a news release.

The section of Highway 1 that runs through Paul’s Slide was closed on Jan. 8, 2023, amid one of last winter’s powerful atmospheric river storms.

Caltrans still needs to complete grading and contouring of the hillside, installation of culverts to redirect water flows, surveys, paving and installation of rock fall barriers, the agency said.

While the agency hopes the plan will hold up, many variables could impact the projected timeline.

“While Caltrans has confidence in the duration of the work necessary to complete the repairs,” the news release said, “there is less certainty about how winter rains will affect this timetable.”