Cal's Bush wants affordable housing for marginalized people

JANIE McCAULEY
·4 min read

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jadyn Bush made a daily 90-minute commute just to get to her private Seattle high school some 30 miles away from her home in the diverse suburb of Federal Way, Washington. There were hundreds of train rides and bus trips with her younger sister Jillese.

“I have been in a relentless pursuit of my education from a young age,” the Cal forward said of what fueled her then and now.

Yet Bush felt isolated in a largely white high school, even with Jillese as her teammate and commuting companion. The experience largely inspired what Bush is doing in Berkeley while working toward her master's degree in public policy: focusing her attention on helping find housing options for people coming back into communities from prison and others in marginalized populations.

“I have just had every opportunity, every stroke of luck that you can imagine," said Bush, a graduate transfer from Harvard who arrived at Cal in the summer of 2021. "... It's socially isolating to be in a different income class. It's socially isolating to look different than your peers.... It was an important experience and it made me stand up for myself and want to tell my story to people and want to be really transparent from where I’ve come from and what I want to do and to bring as many people as I can along with me.”

Her sister, just 18 months younger, was one of Bush's first big followers and supporters.

"I think that a lot of the time people only see Jadyn as a basketball player, and that is one of the least impressive things about her. She is so much more than an athlete. ... She has such an immense impact on the people around her that tends to be overshadowed by her other tremendous accomplishments in the classroom and on the court.”

Cal has been a good fit for Jadyn Bush. She plays for Charmin Smith, a Black coach and outspoken advocate for social justice issues determined to make a difference by creating tangible change.

Under Smith, the Golden Bears have rebranded their annual tournament at Haas Pavilion as “Raising the B.A.R. Invitational.” This weekend includes four Black female coaches — Smith, Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Dawn Thornton, Alex Simmons of Garner-Webb and SMU's Toyelle Wilson. The “B.A.R.” stands for basketball, activism and representation.

"The reason that I wanted to do that is because I felt like after that summer of unrest and the murder of George Floyd and others, I felt the conversation shifting and people getting back to work and going back to their everyday things," Smith said. "This isn't something that I wanted to disappear, I didn't want the conversation to end. And having this tournament gives us a platform to continue the conversation.”

Other coaches have reached out to Smith about participating in coming seasons when there is room for them to take part.

Smith's engagement has been a source of inspiration for Bush, who said Smith makes it clear that things won't change "until you put (the issues) in their face and you demand them to do something.”

“And she is going to put these issues on a platform and say: ‘You can’t ignore me, you have to do something about this. You need to reconcile the way things have been since the beginning of time. You need to make space for these people and allow people, Black women head coaches, athletes, everyone to have their respect and be dignified in what they do,'" Bush said.

Bush has been working for Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation, which is on campus and develops strategies and housing options for a variety of people to provide sustainable and affordable homes. She also worked on a special legislative report focused on discrimination in housing availability that was presented to the California Interagency Council on Homelessness.

“I think we're aligned in a lot of ways and it's just cool to see her being able to actually do real things, being involved in writing policy and everything she's doing,” Smith said. “Some of it is way over my head."

Bush's concentration on social welfare policy related to housing is close to her heart, and she hopes to make a difference providing opportunities to people who might not be able to do so on their own.

“I have always existed outside of my comfort zone because I think that's where you grow," Bush said. “So I've always embraced being uncomfortable. I've always been in this pursuit of growth and of education and staying very firmly rooted in myself and staying very close to my personal values.”

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one, capping a seven-play, 38-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The ball hit the pylon as he dived toward the corner. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winni

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.