Calphalon Kitchen Appliances Are Almost 50% Off, Thanksgiving Day Only

There’s nothing like cooking an entire Thanksgiving feast with old, finicky appliances and tools to make you think about scoring some kitchen upgrades. If you’re in the market for coffee makers, blenders or a little something to up your cooking game, you’re in luck. For Thanksgiving Day only, Amazon is running a sale up to 46% off select Calphalon kitchen appliances. Picture this: With the click of a button, fresh espresso, perfectly cooked rice and warm Belgian waffles are all in your future. On sale, nonetheless.

Whether you’re renovating your entire kitchen or just looking for a single appliance, the Amazon Thanksgiving Calphalon sale is worth breaking the “no phones at the table” rule.

To make your shopping as seamless as possible, we’ve rounded up the best Calphalon deals for the Amazon Thanksgiving sale. Don’t wait too long, the sale only runs for Thanksgiving Day, though the 10-piece cookware set is on sale until Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

Calphalon 14-cup programmable coffee maker (46% off)

Let the TikTok teens and Goop readers have their French press, pour-over, oat milk pumpkin mocha fa-la-la-lattes. For a traditional, original, fresh pot of hot coffee, the Calphalon 14-cup programmable coffee maker is your guy. Make enough joe for the entire family in one pot and let the “warmer” feature keep your cup toasty warm after it brews.

Get it for $69.99 (originally $129.99).

Calphalon digital sauté slow cooker (31% off)

The Calphalon digital sauté slow cooker may just be one of the most versatile kitchen appliances. You can make soups, stews, meats, rice, veggies and so much more. The removable inner pot is oven safe, meaning you can also use it as a pan to cook meats and veggies or throw it on the stovetop to get your meal extra crispy.

Get it for $89.99 (originally $129.99).

Calphalon Intellicrisp waffle maker (36% off)

If you’ve always wanted to live in a Denny’s (or a cute local diner that serves breakfast all day) you’re in luck. The Calphalon Intellicrisp waffle maker is a compact waffle maker, ready to turn even the smallest kitchen into a Waffle House. With a digital timer, you’ll never burn your waffles again, and the ceramic-coated cooking plates ensure the perfect outer crunch.

Get the Calphalon Intellicrisp waffle maker on Amazon for $76.99 (originally $119.99.)

Calphalon Temp iQ espresso machine with a grinder and steam wand (34% off)

For all your espresso, steaming and frother needs and an automatic grinder, look no further than the Calphalon Temp iQ espresso machine with a grinder and steam wand. Instead of crowding your counter with 90 different coffee appliances, this baby has it all. (In fact, it has 30 different adjustable settings, to make your morning drink annoying-“Real Housewives”-lady-ordering-at-Starbucks-specific.)

Get it for $419.99 (originally $639.99).

Calphalon precision control 50-ounce blender with 900-watt base (38% off)

Ah, the smoothie: part fruit, part yogurt, all delicious. For frozen cocktails, mocktails, milkshakes, salsas, dips and more, the Calphalon precision control blender has your number. Holding up to 50 ounces, this blender will truly runneth over, giving you frosty drinks in seconds.

Get it for $104.99 (originally $169.99).

