Calne school uses animal therapy to help autistic children

Jake, 16, has been looking after one of the goats brought into Springfields Academy

Teachers at a school for autistic students have turned to animals to work with their pupils.

Springfields Academy, in Calne, has brought the farm to the pupils to avoid any anxiety which might come with leaving the familiar classroom setting.

"Animals never judge people," said Dave Buscombe from Dave and Ewe, which provides the animals.

"The animals make us feel calmer, but they have eaten some of our textbooks," said Jake, 16.

"Three years ago I was struggling in school, I never turned up to any of my lessons and wouldn't pay attention.

"Ever since then I've realised school is important and I've enjoyed classes a lot more since working with animals," he added.

Students are matched with animals according to their behaviour - so quieter students are given rabbits to look after, while more lively students are assigned pygmy goats.

Harry, 14, said he enjoyed caring for the animals

Teacher, Cara Mead, said the 'animal pathway' project also gives students farming experience and they have seen positive results.

"We've realised as we've gone on that students who have animal therapy are calmer in class for the rest of the day," said teacher Cara Mead.

"We did take them into classrooms but that made a bit of a mess - the lambs had to wear nappies.

"Some children will come to have a sensory experience, others will want to come and learn - they're like sponges learning about the animals," she said.

Those more confident with the animals are being encouraged to gain farming-based qualifications which will help them in the workplace.

