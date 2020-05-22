‘Take a calm breath’: agriculture minister seeks to cool escalating trade hostilities with China over coal

Photograph: AP

Agriculture minister David Littleproud has warned Australia needs to “take a calm deep breath” amid an escalation of trade hostilities with China, as Beijing moves to shift its power plants’ $14bn reliance on Australian imports towards domestic coal.

The potential foreshadowing of a trade war comes as the communist party-run Global Times newspaper continued to inflame tensions, seeking to cast Australia with an un-nuanced choice between its security ally America, and its largest trading partner, China.

In the lead up to the Chinese government’s National People’s Congress on Friday, Australian politicians and mining companies were scrambling to understand the seriousness behind reports that China’s National Development and Reform Commission has told five state-owned power plants not to buy thermal coal from Australia.

The reports also state at least two shipments of Australian thermal coal purchased last week had since been cancelled, with other Chinese buyers planning to call off upcoming tenders.

It is understood the coal directive from the Chinese government is part of a push towards strengthening its domestic coal market, however the reports also suggest Russian coal may be imported to fill any void left by Australian product.

Mining and trading giant Glencore, which exports thermal coal to China, declined to comment on the reports.

The Guardian understands industry players on Friday discussed the implications of a drop-off of Chinese demand, however most were waiting to see if there were any further announcements on coal to come out of the National People’s Congress.

Tania Constable, Minerals Council of Australia chief executive, told the Guardian “Australia’s high quality coal remains in demand in China”, and that mining companies “will continue to work with Australian and Chinese authorities to meet all requirements”.

A coal industry source who is familiar with the export situation told the Guardian they believed the directive away from Australian thermal coal was “just bluster as part of this trade war talk”, and that “ultimately it’s going to be more expensive for China” if eventuated.

A spokesman from Port of Newcastle, a key departure port for Australian thermal coal exports to China, told the Guardian shipments to China “remain steady” despite reports of cancelled cargoes.

In 2019, China dramatically slowed customs clearance of Australian coal supplies, which was widely interpreted as a retaliation against Australia’s decision to exclude Chinese telco Huawei from bidding to build Australia’s 5G network.

Responding to reports of the thermal coal directive, Littleproud on Friday said the move is “not anything that will disrupt our exports”, and the world had long been aware of China’s move towards greater domestic production.

He said the shift from China – predicted by some analysts from 1 July – was not retaliatory for Australia’s forthright and public pursuit of an international Covid-19 inquiry, of which China saw itself the target.

“This is something we’ve been aware of for some time.

“There are plenty of other markets for Australian coal … we’ve got plenty of markets that we’ve opened up and we’ll continue to open them up, India, Indonesia, right around the world, whether it be resources or agricultural products.”

Earlier on Friday, deputy prime minister Michael McCormack told the ABC trade minister Simon Birmingham – whose Chinese counterpart refused to answer his phone calls this week – and other Australian diplomats were attempting to fix the issue.

“Of course we’re very concerned by it … but we have a two-way relationship with China,” McCormack said.

“China needs Australia as much as Australia needs China and we want to make sure that whatever we do is in a careful and considered way,” he said.

Opposition agriculture and resources spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon told the Guardian “it’s a bit premature to read too much into what’s happening”, but said “any extension of harmful trade policy to the mining sector would be seismic for Australia”.

On Thursday, the Global Times dedicated two articles to dissecting the Australia-US alliance and Australia’s deteriorating relationship with China.

“It may be a long-time habit of Australians to see the US as their indispensable economic partner. Yet the truth is that they are not the beneficiaries of the ‘America First’ policy under the Trump administration, and instead could even be the victims of it,” read one of the articles.

“A trade spat is escalating between China and Australia, with the interests of a considerable number of Australian farmers caught in the middle,” warned another article on Thursday evening.

Weihuan Zhou, a senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales’ China International Business and Economic Law Centre, told the Guardian the timing of the articles was deliberate, and that they were trying to send a warning that China will not seek to further escalate trade tensions provided Australia doesn’t do anything inflammatory.

“If Australia takes a further move that is seen by the Chinese as politically driven, then China may escalate its retaliation,” Zhou said, pointing to a Global Times article from earlier in the week that warned “China has the power to hurt the Aussie economy but won’t fire the first shot in a trade war”.

Earlier this week, China slapped an 80.5% tariff on Australian barley – alleging Australia had breached anti-dumping laws by subsidising barley production, a charge Australia denies – and banned imports from four Australian abattoirs over technical and labelling breaches.

Both of those moves have been seen as retaliation against Australia leading calls for an independent international investigation into the origins and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, a push China saw as targeted against it.