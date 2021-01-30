Callum Wilson's double ends dire Newcastle run with victory at Everton

Photograph: Paul Ellis/Pool/PA

A display and a result to build on for Newcastle, a perfectly-timed release for Steve Bruce. The criticism has been building and showing on the Newcastle manager but a complete away performance, capped by two goals from the outstanding Callum Wilson, brought a richly deserved win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Wilson scored the 50th and 51st goals of his Premier League career to give the visitors their first victory in any competition since 12 December and put Carlo Ancelotti’s hopes of a top four challenge into stark perspective.

Everton were toothless and lethargic, Wilson incisive and relentless, and the well-drilled, well-organised, committed visitors prospered throughout.

Newcastle’s positivity ensured the game belied all pre-match expectations. The spectre of a relegation fight and another managerial change had increased at St James’ Park after 11 matches without a win in all competitions while, for Everton, this was an invitation to improve their Champions League prospects. It did not play out that way for either side.

The visitors, coached for the first time by former Everton and Belgium assistant manager Graeme Jones, took the game to their hosts from the start rather than waiting to pounce on the counterattack. With Isaac Hayden at the base of a midfield diamond, Miguel Almirón roaming to dangerous effect at the tip and Wilson a potent threat there was a solidity to Newcastle that underpinned their clear intent. Everton opened brightly, peppering the visitors’ penalty area with inviting crosses from the left, but found it increasingly difficult to prise open Bruce’s defence or supply Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Newcastle’s seemingly deliberate targetting of James Rodríguez contributed to that frustration for Everton.

Callum Wilson rises highest to head in Newcastle’s opening goal. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/AFP/Getty Images

Rodríguez created the game’s first chance with a superb cross that Yerry Mina headed wide under pressure from visiting goalkeeper Karl Darlow. The Colombian internationals combined again when Rodríguez’s free-kick found the defender unmarked inside the area but, distracted by a slight touch off Fabian Schär, Mina headed high over the bar from close range. Otherwise Rodríguez, the former Real Madrid playmaker, spent most of the first half nursing his ankles after Jonjo Shelvey, Hayden and Jamal Lewis all left their mark on him.

Not that Newcastle were purely in disruptive mode. Ryan Fraser, Almirón and Wilson combined to good effect throughout and it required an excellent save from Jordan Pickford to prevent the striker opening the scoring. Wilson met Fraser’s corner with a powerful header at the near post but Pickford, retaining his place following a costly error against Leicester in midweek, showed superb reactions and athleticism to tip the effort on to the bar and over. Shelvey also went close with a low drive that deflected inches wide off Mina before blazing a free-kick high and wide from the edge of the Everton penalty area.

Calvert-Lewin was again an isolated figure in the Everton attack, receiving scant support or service, although he created the hosts’ best chance of the first half with an impudent backheel to Rodríguez after collecting Michael Keane’s long ball out of defence. Darlow was equal to Rodríguez’s first time shot.

Wilson wasted a glorious opportunity to end the stalemate when Newcastle hit Everton on the break early in the second half. The striker was completely unmarked when Almirón released Fraser down the right but, despite the Scotland international crossing perfectly into the centre, Wilson scuffed wide with only Pickford to beat. He made amends in fine style, however, when Everton failed to heed the warning from the earlier headed chance. This time Shelvey took the corner from the right. Wilson exploited the space in Everton’s zonal marking at the near post once again and steered a textbook header across goal and inside Pickford’s far corner.

It was only Newcastle’s third goal in their last 10 matches but their precious victory should have arrived in more comfort when Almirón released Wilson behind a square Everton defence with three minutes remaining. Wilson rounded the advancing Pickford only to clip the outside of a post from a tight angle. Comfort finally arrived in stoppage time, however, when Allan Saint-Maximin released Lewis on the break and the Northern Ireland left-back crossed for the unmarked Wilson to beat Pickford with a convincing finish. It was no more than Wilson, or Newcastle, deserved.