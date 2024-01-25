Callum Wilson: Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United on alert over late transfer swoop

Newcastle could sell Callum Wilson for just £18million in the final week of the January transfer window, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all alerted to his availability.

All three clubs want to sign a striker and a proven Premier League goalscorer has now come onto the market.

Newcastle need to raise money to ensure they stay in line with Premier League profit and sustainability rules after spending around £400m since they were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2021.

Wilson, who has scored 46 goals in 102 games for Newcastle, is a sellable asset and his availability could provide an intriguing story in the final week of what has been a quiet January window.

Kieran Trippier is wanted by Bayer Munich but Newcastle have rejected several bids from the German giants as they hold out for £20m for the former Tottenham right-back.

Miguel Almiron has also been offered to teams in Saudi Arabia but is reluctant to move to the Middle East.

Wilson would provide a short-term solution for Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, who have all been considering their options as they bid to boost their firepower.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United could all be interested in Newcastle's Callum Wilson (Getty Images)

The 31-year-old has scored a total of 86 goals in 215 Premier League appearances.

Wilson has previously held talks with Atletico Madrid but he does not want to risk moving abroad to be back-up to Alvaro Morata, as he targets a place in the England squad for Euro 2024. AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the striker.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Footballer’s Football Podcast with Michail Antonio, Wilson was asked about links to Atletico and AC Milan.

He said: “It’s January. The window is open and there is always speculation with players, not just regarding myself but with everyone else in the squad as well. I haven’t got much more to say than that.”

Chelsea have made Armando Broja available for sale as they weigh up their forward options.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has emerged as the latest potential target, but Chelsea are reluctant to sign Karim Benzema because of his high wage demands.

Story continues

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours live

The 36-year-old former Real Madrid star is pushing to leave Saudi club Al-Ittihad and has made it clear that he would be open to a move to the Premier League.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal could wait until the summer to sign a top-class striker, when Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney are expected to become available.

Manchester United have been weighing up a move for a more versatile attacker to join striker Rasmus Hojlund.

But Anthony Martial is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury, which could force them into the market this month.