Callum Smith willing to face WBO world champion Sergey Kovalev at light-heavyweight

WBA world champion Callum Smith would consider moving up a division to challenge WBO light-heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev if a unification fight fails to materialise at 168lbs.

Smith, who won the belt by defeating George Groves in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in Saudi Arabia, has been out of the ring since September while his team have attempted to negotiate fights with the super-middleweight division’s other world champions.

However, WBC champion David Benavidez is currently suspended after testing positive for cocaine, the IBF belt recently changed hands and negotiations with WBO champion Gilberto Ramirez seem to have stalled.

Kovalev, a feared pound-for-pound champion before suffering successive defeats to Andre Ward, recouped his world title in a rematch against Canadian Eleider Alvarez last weekend.

And Joe Gallagher, Smith’s trainer, encouraged Eddie Hearn to look into a box-office bout against the Russian.

“The unification fights, that’s what we want, that’s what we’ve said to Eddie Hearn,” Gallagher told Sky Sports.

“They’re the big fights we want, and even with Kovalev winning at the weekend, there’s a possibility if no one wants to dance with us at super-middleweight, that we’d move up and fight Kovalev. I think that would get everyone excited, but they’re the type of fights we want for Callum Smith.

“Callum Smith became the No 1 in the world, September last year. He’s become a dad, he’s back in the gym now and he’s itching to get out. I’m wanting Callum to fight April, May time, whether that’s here in the UK or in America. But we want the big fights, unification fights.”

Smith has now returned to training after the birth of his first child with Hearn believed to be targeting a late spring date for the undefeated champion.

Sergey Kovalev regained his WBO world title against Eleider Alvarez last weekend (AP)

“Now I’m getting back in the gym, and I had a meeting with Eddie last week which got me a little bit excited,” Smith said.

“Just speaking about certain opponents and venues and stuff. I’ve got the buzz back again and I’m at the point where I want to come to the gym, I want to train, I want to fight.

“I’m ranked No 1 in the world, but I still believe I have to cement that, and prove that, and by doing that it’s by beating some of the other champions, which is on the to do list.”