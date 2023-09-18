Callum Hudson-Odoi marks Nottingham Forest debut with stunning equaliser against Burnley

Callum Hudson-Odoi curls in a second half equaliser against Burnley - Reuters/Carl Recine

The career of Callum Hudson-Odoi has hit the pause button in recent years but here was a spectacular reminder of how he burst onto the scene as a teenager.

Taking the ball inside the penalty area, the England international curled a wonderful shot in off the post to register a fine start to this new chapter.

Hudson-Odoi was persuaded to leave Chelsea this summer by Steve Cooper, his former England coach, and it is a relationship which Nottingham Forest hope will help the winger to flourish. He is still only 22, and for a transfer fee of just £3m he could prove one of the bargains of the season if he can rebuild his reputation.

Hudson-Odoi’s contribution shifted the focus momentarily away from another winger, Burnley’s Luca Koleosho, who already appears a brilliant prospect. Koleosho was signed this summer from Espanyol for just £2.6m and the teenager produced an excellent performance which will give Forest defender Gonzalo Montiel sleepless nights.

Montiel is a World Cup winner with Argentina yet was terrorised by Koleosho before he was taken off early in the second half with his brain frazzled.

Koleosho’s display will provide Burnley’s manager Vincent Kompany with huge encouragement for the season ahead, as the visitors secured their first point since returning to the Premier League. It could even have been a first victory, but referee Robert Jones irritated Kompany by disallowing a second half goal from Lyle Foster for an alleged handball by Sander Berge. There was also late drama with Foster dismissed for elbowing Ryan Yates in the chest.

Yet along with Hudson-Odoi it was another new arrival, Koleosho, who captured the imagination here at the City Ground.

Forest’s blizzard of activity on deadline day, with seven new signings arriving, had heightened expectations for the club’s second season back in the top division. Cooper’s reconstructed squad is now packed with different options and the £30m record signing of defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare allows Forest to set up in a more attacking formation.

Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi were Forest’s front four, with the focus on speed and risk-taking. Hudson-Odoi was in constant motion on the left flank and forced the first save from Burnley’s goalkeeper James Trafford, who was booked in the 12th minute for timewasting.

Kompany’s introduction to the Premier League has been difficult, after three successive defeats, but they did win at the City Ground last month in a Carabao Cup tie.

The scorer that night was Amdouni and he registered Burnley’s first effort here with a low shot that was pushed away by Matt Turner.

Burnley’s poor start has led to suggestions that Kompany may have to adapt his style of play after easing to the Championship title last season with an expansive approach. Yet here they were patient and lively, with summer signing Luca Koleosho a shimmering menace on the left. A £2.6m buy from Espanyol, the teenager already appears a brilliant prospect.

Burnley’s reward for staying focused came four minutes before half-time, with Amdouni directing his shot into the bottom corner after another electric run from Koleosho.

Forest were dangerous early in the second half and Hudson-Odoi’s moment came in the 61st minute, thundering a shot past Trafford. Yet Burnley remained a threat on the counter-attack and they were denied a second goal when Foster converted from close range, with substitute Berge adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up.

Burnley and Kompany were furious, with Jones disallowing the goal after reviewing the incident on his television monitor. Jones then dismissed Foster deep into added time after another lengthy delay to check his monitor.

