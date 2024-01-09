Callum Davidson: Queen's Park name former St Johnstone boss as new head coach

Callum Davidson says he is "impressed" by Queen's Park's plans after being appointed the club's new head coach.

Former St Johnstone boss Davidson, 47, has signed a deal with the Hampden side - currently second bottom of the Championship - until June 2026.

He replaces Robin Veldman, who left in early December after just six months in charge.

"I am excited to be joining a club with such an illustrious history," Davidson said.

"I am impressed with the plans that Queen's Park have for the future and am looking forward to getting on the training pitch and working with the players."

Paul Nuijten, who had been in interim charge for the past five games, will remain a coach, with former St Johnstone assistant Liam Craig joining as Davidson's number two.

"I am delighted to bring someone of Callum's experience to Queen's Park," club president David Hunter said.

"He had a distinguished playing career, won two major trophies as a manager and he is the perfect choice to lead our club going forward.

Davidson started in impressive fashion at St Johnstone, guiding the Perth side to a Scottish and League Cup double in 2020-21, but lost his job last April after almost three years in charge.

He had been in talks to join Dundee as manager in May after holding talks with the newly-promoted club but ultimately changed his mind.

Friday's 2-1 win against Dunfermline Athletic was the Spiders' first league victory since August, with the team sitting ninth in the table on the same points as Arbroath at the bottom.

