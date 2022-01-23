Calls for Tory Islamophobia inquiry as PM drawn into Nusrat Ghani row

Heather Stewart and Aamna Mohdin
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an independent inquiry into Islamophobia in the Tory party after the former minister Nusrat Ghani claimed she was told her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.

The prime minister was dragged into the controversy this weekend as he awaits the findings of a make-or-break investigation into alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

No 10 conceded on Sunday that Ghani had raised her concerns personally with Johnson at a meeting in 2020, and said he had responded by encouraging her to make a formal complaint with the Conservative party.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The Conservative party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind.”

Ghani said she had made clear at the time that she did not think the party complaints process was the right way to tackle her allegations.

“He [Johnson] wrote to me that he could not get involved, and suggested I use the internal Conservative party complaint process. This, as I had already pointed out, was very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business,” she said. “All I have ever wanted was for his government to take this seriously, investigate properly and ensure no other colleague has to endure this.”

Ghani says that when she was sacked as a junior transport minister in a reshuffle in 2020, Tory whips told her that her “Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable”.

She told the Sunday Times: “It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless.” She received public support from the cabinet ministers Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid.

Zahawi, the education secretary, called Ghani “a friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian”, adding: “This has to be investigated properly and racism [rooted] out.”

The deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, on Sunday urged Ghani to make a formal complaint to the Conservative party, which she had decided not to do and has now made clear she does not think is appropriate.

Calling the allegations “incredibly serious”, Raab declined to say whether he believed his former government colleague, saying he was “not going to get into impugning anyone’s integrity”.

Raab said there would be no investigation by the party unless she submitted a formal complaint.

The Conservative chief whip, Mark Spencer, has identified himself as the person accused of making the remarks. “These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me,” he tweeted.

An independent inquiry into the Conservative party’s handling of complaints of discrimination said in May last year that there was “clear evidence of a party complaints system in need of overhaul”.

Chaired by Prof Swaran Singh, the review pointed to a “lack of transparency in the complaints process, with no clear decision-making process as to how complaints should progress, and no specified timeframes for resolution.”

As the row deepened on Sunday, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said it was now time for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to carry out a full inquiry into the party to determine if any breaches of the law had taken place.

Zara Mohammed, the secretary general of the MCB, said: “Nusrat Ghani’s testimony of Islamophobia in the Conservative party is shocking but not surprising. That she is experiencing this as a Muslim woman at the top of the party only reinforces the deep-rooted nature of the problem. Institutional Islamophobia in the Conservative party has gone on with impunity for far too long.”

Shockat Patel, a board member of Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend), described Ghani’s allegation as “totally unacceptable” and said her story had “touched a raw nerve” in the Muslim community, particularly among women.

He called for the Conservatives to accept the definition of Islamophobia drawn up by the all-party parliamentary group on British Muslims, which Labour formally adopted in 2019.

“Firstly, we need the Tory party to get their act together and adopt this definition of Islamophobia. Secondly, we need an independent review to specifically address the issue of Islamophobia. The third point is they need education within the Tory party on what constitutes Islamophobia. And this should be delivered by grassroots organisations, which in the past, they have not engaged with,” Patel said.

Johnson’s team is anxiously awaiting a report by the senior civil servant Sue Gray on parties held in Downing Street while Covid restrictions were in place.

Johnson has admitted attending one event on 20 May 2020 to which his principal private secretary had urged colleagues to “bring your own booze”. The prime minister has insisted he believed it was a work event.

Many Tory backbenchers who have not yet called for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister are awaiting the report before deciding whether they believe Johnson’s position is tenable.

The Conservative backbencher Michael Fabricant caused fresh controversy on Sunday by saying it was unlikely Ghani was discriminated against for her faith because “she’s hardly someone who’s obviously a Muslim”.

In the latest of a series of media appearances apparently aimed at shoring up Johnson’s position, Fabricant told LBC: “I think the whole thing actually stinks, the accusation being made by Nus Ghani.

Related: Nusrat Ghani: a Muslim pioneer who was unexpectedly sacked

“She’s hardly someone who’s obviously a Muslim. I mean, I had no idea what religion she is. The Labour MP Keith Vaz, who was of south Asian origin, I do know because we discussed it, he’s a Goan Christian; others are Hindus, others are Muslims or whatever. But with her it wasn’t apparent. So it does seem rather a lame excuse to me that she claims she was sacked because of that.”

The Labour chair, Anneliese Dodds, accused the Tories of “doubling down” instead of trying to tackle the problems Ghani had raised.

“It is shameful that instead of treating allegations of Islamophobia with the seriousness they deserve, the Conservatives have spent the day doubling down and refusing to take action,” she said. “Boris Johnson and the Conservatives’ response has been plain offensive. There needs to be an immediate, independent investigation into these serious allegations.”

Dr Halima Begum, chief executive of race equality thinktank the Runnymede Trust, said: “This is an incredibly serious situation. At a bare minimum, the allegation that a minister of the crown was fired for her so-called ‘Muslimness’ would represent a flagrant challenge to our equalities and labour laws.

“The facts and questions about the legality of what has happened here must be urgently investigated by the very highest authority. This cannot simply be left for another civil service enquiry. If the allegations are proven to be true, Nusrat would have been subjected to grossly discriminatory behaviour.

“[Nusrat’s] distress will be felt by every one of the 3 million Muslims in the country, as well as every member of our religious minority communities. All of the political parties need to do more to demonstrate zero tolerance for discrimination, and to prove that religious minorities in this country are respected regardless of their faith.”

The behaviour of Tory whips had already been under intense scrutiny in recent days. The Conservative MP William Wragg has claimed several colleagues were threatened with having investment in their constituencies withdrawn if they voted in defiance of the government. Wragg is expected to discuss those allegations with the Metropolitan police this week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely by ECHL for apparent racist gesture

    The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending Jacksonville Icemen defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely, pending a hearing, for an apparent racial gesture toward fellow Canadian hockey player Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Video of the incident 23 seconds into overtime in the Florida city shows Panetta, from Belleville, Ont., appearing to raise his arms toward his side while looking at Subban, also a defenceman and a native of Toronto. According to the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Criticism of Scottie Barnes' Rookie of the Year desire unfair

    Some fans weren't too happy about Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes saying he wants to win Rookie of the Year. They felt it showed a level of selfishness, which couldn't be further from the truth. Listen to the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu