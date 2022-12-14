Calls to search Manitoba landfills for murder victims sent to Ottawa

A coalition of Indigenous groups and leaders say because of police “inaction” they are now calling on the federal government to do whatever needs to be done to get two Manitoba landfills searched for the remains of murder victims.

“In lieu of this inaction by the Winnipeg Police Service we are forced to advocate for loved ones now that trust has been broken by this decision not to search,” stated a letter composed and sent to the federal government late Tuesday by several Manitoba-based Indigenous groups and leaders.

A Tuesday meeting saw representatives from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) and the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) join Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson and the MMIWG2S+ Implementation Committee to discuss their next steps, as they continue to advocate for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill near Stony Mountain, and also want to see the Brady Road Landfill in Winnipeg searched for human remains.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in the Prairie Green Landfill — both women are believed to be victims of alleged Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

On Dec. 1, WPS announced new charges against Skibicki in the deaths of Harris and Myran, and an unidentified woman being referred to by the community as Buffalo Woman. Skibici was already facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Rebecca Contois. The women are believed to have been killed between March and May of 2022.

On Dec. 6, WPS said they have no plans to search the landfill for the remains of the two women, because their forensics unit sees little hope of a successful recovery, and because of the risks it could pose to those conducting that type of search.

During a media conference on Monday, Winnipeg Police Board Chair Markus Chambers said efforts to get the landfill searched for human remains would have to come from Indigenous groups, and would likely not come from WPS.

With police saying they would not search the landfill, the organizations are now calling on the federal government to make the search a reality, and with the many Indigenous women and girls who have gone missing in Manitoba over the last many years, they say the feds must also work to get searches underway at the Brady Road Landfill, which services much of Winnipeg.

The group sent the letter on Tuesday soon after the meeting asking the feds to take a number of “immediate actions” to get both landfills searched.

They are now asking that the federal government provide funding for a feasibility study, and “all necessary funding” to cover the costs associated with search and recovery efforts at both landfills.

They also want to see the federal government be willing to call in the RCMP if necessary, and are asking for funding for support and resources for impacted families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) confirmed in an email they have received the letter and are reviewing its contents and requests, and said the federal government will communicate what support can be provided “in the near future.”

“The brutal murders of Indigenous women in Winnipeg are horrific and devastating,” the spokesperson said. “Each of the lives lost was cherished and loved members of their families and communities.”

The spokesperson added that the federal government does understand the scope of the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Winnipeg, and believes that more needs to be done to keep women and girls safe in this city and province.

“Winnipeg is the epi-centre of this ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people,” the spokesperson said.

“There is more that needs to be done, to build more shelters, reform child and family services, and work with all levels of government to offer necessary services, and seek justice for victims, their families and communities.”

Indigenous leaders also met with WPS Chief Danny Smyth on Wednesday afternoon, and Smyth said after the meeting he was now supportive of “collaborative efforts” to recover the remains of Harris and Myron.

“The WPS will participate on a working committee led by AMC Grand Chief Kathy Merrick on the feasibility of a recovery search,” Smyth said in a release.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

