Calls for more Tube station water fountains

A water refill station at Leytonstone Tube station (TfL)

Nearly four in five Londoners want to see more water fountains installed at Tube stations, according to a new poll.

In a survey by polling company Yonder, 79 per cent of Londoners agreed that there was “a need for free water refill stations and water fountains at London Underground stations”.

The poll also found that 71 per cent of Londoners can go a full day without seeing a water fountain and 58 per cent of Londoners would feel embarrassed to ask for drinking water from shops and restaurants.

Deputy Chair of the London Assembly’s Transport Committee Caroline Pidgeon said: “Like most of the UK, London has too few water fountains and refill stations. These should be as common a sight as ticket barriers and Oyster card readers.

“Getting people to carry a refillable bottle depends very much on them knowing there are refill points at transport hubs around the capital.”

The poll was commissioned by reusable bottle company Ocean Bottle, which said it wanted to highlight the capital’s “dry spots” where there is a lack of free water refill stations.

Co-founder Will Pearson said: “Londoners are some of the busiest commuters in the country and there are simply not enough places for people to get drinking water when they are out and about.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “Easy access to water helps ensure Londoners remain hydrated and well, and makes it easier for them to reduce their plastic use.

“That’s why many stations across the network have water points where customers can refill their water bottle, which are complemented by the Mayor of London’s network of water fountains around the city.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has partnered with Thames Water to install a network of more than 100 drinking water fountains in busy and accessible areas of London. See the locations here.