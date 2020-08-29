Calls for more addiction treatment in B.C. rise along with spike in drug overdose deaths

After another month of near-record-high overdose numbers, the B.C. Liberals say their patience with the current government's approach to the opioid crisis has run thin.

Jane Thornthwaite, B.C.'s Opposition critic for mental health and addictions, said the province has focused too heavily on harm reduction measures and not enough on rehabilitation programs for substance users.

"We've done really well on harm reduction," the MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour told listeners of CBC's On the Island earlier this week. "But let's not just stop there."

When her staff recently called nine random treatment facilities in B.C., she said they discovered more than 120 beds were empty, despite long wait lists for access to treatment.

View photos Briar Stewart/CBC More

The province needs to immediately begin funding more detox, treatment and recovery beds, said Thornwaite. "So we actually get to the root of the addiction as opposed to just putting a Band-Aid on it."

In July, B.C. nearly matched its monthly record for deadly illicit drug overdoses with 175 deaths. According to the BC Coroners Service, the month before saw 177 fatalities, which surpassed the previous high of 174 deaths in May.

Before May, the worst month on record was December 2016 when 161 lives were lost.

Experts have attributed the recent spike, in part, to an increase in the toxicity of street drugs as COVID-19 disrupted international supply chains and created even more reliance on potentially deadly fentanyl.

"A broken system"

In March, the province expanded access to a safe supply of drugs — including the painkiller hydromorphone as a substitute for opioids — to users at risk of developing a COVID-19 infection, overdosing or going through withdrawal.

But many substance users and advocates, including Moms Stop the Harm (MSTH) and the Vancouver Network of Drug Users (VANDU), say the program does not go nearly far enough, and the recent rise in deaths proves it.

View photos Spencer Platt/Getty Images More

They want a supply of pharmaceutical-grade heroin provided to those who need it and the decriminalization of drug possesion for personal use, a proposal supported by B.C.'s top doctor, Bonnie Henry.

"At best, we have a broken system," said Carson McPherson, managing director of Cedars at Cobble Hill and Acorn Recovery on Vancouver Island.

Story continues