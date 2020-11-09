Calls to Kids Help Phone have surged. Now some counsellors are making a distress call of their own

Kids Help Phone, the charity that offers 24/7 counselling services to young Canadians in distress, needs to listen to the concerns of its stressed staff if it truly wants to help callers, say three current and former counsellors.

Demand for Kids Help Phone's services has been on the rise, with calls and text messages surging since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But the counsellors who spoke with CBC's Go Public say handling the increased demand is even more difficult because of the micromanagement and unreasonable demands of supervisors, which have taken a toll on counsellors' ability to do their job properly — and on their own mental health.

They said the service is being run like a corporate call centre, and counsellors are under pressure to account for how every single minute of their workday is spent via a software tracking system.

"It was like a production line," said one former counsellor. "Like, we need another target, we need to hit three million calls. I mean, we're not in sales. I'm helping people."

CBC News has agreed not to publish the names of the current and former counsellors who were interviewed, as they fear that speaking out against the practices of an organization as well-known and important as Kids Help Phone could harm their future employment prospects.

They revealed how Kids Help Phone measures the performance of counsellors based on what it calls key performance indicators (KPIs). Their job performance is tracked, with percentages, for things like how many calls they failed to answer, how often they weren't ready to answer a call, and what percentage of their time was devoted to self-care.

Supervisors require an explanation from counsellors if their KPIs don't match the organization's performance targets.

Time to debrief with colleagues after upsetting calls — something they were able to do in the past in order to recover and get into a proper frame of mind for the next call — is now strictly limited, the counsellors said.

Pressure and burnout

Kids Help Phone has provided assistance to millions of young people in its 30-year history, including counselling victims of abuse and helping to prevent suicides. It also provides a caring listener to young people who just need to speak anonymously to someone about their troubles.

The charity employs 182 professional counsellors in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, with 50 more coming on board by the end of the year, thanks to additional federal funding in response to the pandemic.

Those who contacted Go Public said the addition of new staff hadn't done much to reduce stress, as the micromanaging continued. Alerting supervisors, management and their union to the problems didn't lead to any significant changes either, they said, even though the stressful working conditions counsellors face affect the quality of their work and their ability to help kids in need.

But after Go Public contacted Kids Help Phone to tell them that several counsellors had been in touch, the charity's chief youth officer said changes will be made.

