He calls himself a ‘witch’ and a ‘god.’ He’s been arrested in the missing mother case

An Alabama resident who claims to be a witch, a god and the last person to see missing mother Leila Cavett alive now sits in Broward County Main Jail.

Shannon Ryan, 38, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, faces two counts of lying to a federal officer.

Though other news reports say U.S. Marshals arrested Shannon Ryan, the U.S. Marshals said Sunday afternoon they didn’t make the arrest. The FBI held a press conference Thursday to distribute photos of Cavett and a timeline of her disappearance, but a spokesman said Sunday, “We are not commenting at this time.”

The FBI said Thursday the last record they have of Jasper, Alabama resident Cavett alive is the security camera video from July 25 at a Hollywood RaceTrac station. Her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found the next day walking around a Miramar apartment complex, launching the investigation into his mother’s disappearance.

Ryan’s an incessant poster on Facebook over the pages “Shannon Ryan” and “Magnetic Kundalini,” the latter of which is devoted to “Witchcraft, Knowledge of Self, Kemetic Kundalini & Chakra meditation, Kemetic Science, Health, wellness, fitness, mentorship.”

Ryan’s story of Cavett’s disappearance

Among his many posts on Aug. 9 is a 51-minute video on Aug. 9 in which he stated what he claims he knows about what happened to Cavett. From one of Ryan’s side rants in the video, some in the North Alabama region in which Jasper and Muscle Shoals sit about 90 minutes apart blame Ryan for Cavett’s disappearance.

