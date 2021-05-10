‘When Calls the Heart’ Renewed For Season 9 By Hallmark Channel
Hallmark Channel’s flagship series When Calls the Heart wrapped its eighth season tonight with a Season 9 renewal. The announcement was made by series star Erin Krakow following the Season 8 finale. (You can watch it below)
Eight seasons in, When Calls the Heart remains a strong ratings performer for Hallmark Channel. Its most recent Season 8 premiere averaged three million total viewers and 397,000 Women 25-54 in Live+3, becoming the most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable year-to-date among total viewers and Women 18+, according to Nielsen.
Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry star in the series, inspired by the Janette Oke novel.
When Calls The Heart follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally) and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).
Executive producers include Susie Belzberg, Eric Jarboe, Michael Shepard, Jimmy Townsend, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Vicki Sotheran, Greg Malcolm. Erin Krakow, Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart and Amanda Phillips Atkins co-executive produce. When Calls the Heart is produced by WCTH 8 Productions Inc. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm serve as producers.
Calling all #Hearties! Our own @erinkrakow has a huge #WhenCallsTheHeart announcement just for you! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/tsxEJ3HLcQ
— Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) May 10, 2021
