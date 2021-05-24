'When Calls the Heart' Creator Fires Back at Fans Threatening to Stop Watching the Show

In the season 8 finale of When Calls the Heart, Elizabeth finally decided between Nathan and Lucas.

Her choice was met with frustration from loyal #TeamNathan fans.

In the weeks since, many Hearties have voiced their disappointment online, even saying that they will stop watching the show altogether.

Hearties have a lot to say about the season 8 finale of When Calls the Heart.

The moment was seasons in the making: After wrestling between Lucas (Chris McNally) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry), Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) finally decided that Lucas was the man she wanted to spend forever with. Leading up to the finale, the cast made it clear that they knew the tremendous weight of Elizabeth's decision and that, no matter what, some fans would be left disappointed. At one point, Erin even told Good Housekeeping that fans should "reframe your support of one gentleman caller over the other into support for Elizabeth and her journey to find love again."

Still, no one could've been prepared for what followed. Shortly after the big reveal, Hearties voiced their frustrations on social media, but many even went so far as to say that they are turning their backs on the show — for good.

Chris was one of the first cast members to address the pushback on Twitter, writing that Hope Valley has more stories to tell and they'll miss anyone who chooses to stop watching. "For those voicing they won’t be back, we’ll miss you, but I’m looking forward to shooting it for those who will. HV [Hope Valley] has more stories to tell," he wrote.

Then Paul Greene, who many fear is leaving the show since his character is moving to Baltimore, chimed in on Twitter with a similar message: "If one story line didn’t go the way you wanted it to, remember there are many other story lines, feelings and moments to enjoy & celebrate. As always, stay open & kind as I know u all are in your hearts."

But now, the show's creator Brian Bird is defending the show's choice, telling heartbroken fans that he hopes they can trust that the writers are taking Elizabeth's character in the right direction.

None of us are upset at disappointed Hearties. We wish they would trust us more bc when have we ever not redeemed every struggle in Hope Valley with hope, faith and love? But we're not angry with anyone and we are at peace with all the creative paths we've taken in 8 seasons. https://t.co/5ge82cCPyc — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 19, 2021

He also cleared up the misconception that the writers dismissed fans' opinions, revealing that Elizabeth and Lucas' relationship was always the end goal.

That is just not true. There were no last-minute changes. The outcome was decided months earlier. Don't believe everything you read on the internet. Trolls are unreliable and thrive on chaos and misinformation. https://t.co/GfKsIKW39g — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 19, 2021

Perhaps, his most important statement: He reassured Hearties that everyone — Hallmark Channel, the show's writers, the cast — stands behind this decision. Now, he's just hoping that Hearties can do the same.

There is not one ounce of regret from ANY of the cast members. They all believe this was the right and best choice for future of the show. https://t.co/NlHfSDk0b9 — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 11, 2021

Even so, he continues to remind fans that Lucas and Nathan aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Season 9 will likely show a different side of the Mountie: "I think there should be a little bit of mourning that we see at the beginning of season 9 that Nathan's going to have to go through," Kevin told ET. "We've all seen the guy gets the girl and the happy ever after, but the guy that doesn't is still on the show, so there's this whole different storyline that's going to come out of it."

By sticking with the show, Hearties will get to see what's next for Nathan — maybe an incredible love story of his own? Kevin said it himself: Hope Valley has plenty more stories to tell, so maybe don't give up just yet.

