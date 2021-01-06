Calls grow for social media platforms to silence Trump as rioters storm US Capitol

Twitter restricted how users could share and interact with President Donald Trump's video response posted to the social network while Facebook removed it. These disparate approaches come as thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leading to its lockdown and a curfew in Washington, D.C. .

"I know your pain, I know your hurt," Trump started the video addressing his followers. "We had an election that was stolen from us."

He added that his followers need to go home while maintaining his unfounded claim that the election was "fraudulent." It was the claim of a stolen election that inspired the massive gathering in the nation's capitol in the first place.

"It's a very tough period of time," Trump said. "We love you, you're very special."

The social media platform added a label to the president's tweet, noting that it could not be retweeted, liked or replied to, though the option to "quote" the tweet remained.

Twitter posted on its Twitter Safety account that the platform was monitoring "the ongoing situation" and taking action "proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service."

In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Facebook removed Trump's video. Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, tweeted: "This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video." He added: "We believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

As Trump urged peace while publicly voicing support for the motivation behind the rioters' capitol storm, many have turned up the volume on the question: Has the time come for social media platforms to silence President Donald Trump?

"Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off," tweeted Alex Stamos, the former security chief at Facebook who is currently with the Stanford Internet Observatory and the Election Integrity Partnership. "There are no legitimate equities left and labeling won't do it."

There have been good arguments for private companies to not silence elected officials, but all those arguments are predicated on the protection of constitutional governance.



Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off. There are no legitimate equities left and labeling won't do it. pic.twitter.com/Nji6A4sJum — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) January 6, 2021

The Anti-Defamation League agreed. Until Trump can end the violence and unrest that he "promoted" and "incited," his social media accounts on various platforms should be suspended, "as they would do for anyone else advocating disinformation and promoting violence," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

"What is happening right now at the Capitol is a direct result of the fear and disinformation that has been spewed consistently from the Oval Office," Greenblatt said. "President Trump has a responsibility to call for an end to this violence and unrest that he has sowed. His campaign of disinformation is a clear and present danger to our democracy."

"Extremists" must be held to their word, Greenblatt said. "First there was volatile rhetoric online, then explicit calls to violence and now people are acting on those calls in the nation’s capital and flagrantly breaking the law. It must end now."

Trump himself has "promoted sedition and incited violence" and he, too, should be held accountable, Greenblatt continued.

Emily Bell, a professor at the Columbia Journalism School, tweeted, "I said this on November 8th and I will say it again now. Twitter really needs to suspend his account."

I said this on November 8th and I will say it again now. Twitter really needs to suspend his account — emily bell (@emilybell) January 6, 2021

"Social media platforms need to immediately pre-moderate the president’s posts to ensure that he cannot use it to orchestrate further violence during a coup attempt," Jennifer Grygiel, a communications professor at Syracuse University who studies social media, told USA TODAY.

Many of the responses to the series of tweets suggested the president's account be shut down.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast live, President-elect Joe Biden said that "the words of a president matter." At their best they "inspire" he says, at their worst, they "incite."

He called on Trump to "step up."

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that the violence at the capitol "Must Stop Now."

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Pence continued on Twitter.

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

And many users on social media agreed.

Journalist Kara Swisher called on executives of social media companies including Twitter and Facebook to halt Trump's tactivity on their platforms as a matter of public safety.

"Let me say in no uncertain terms @jack @vijaya @kayvz: If you do not suspend Donald Trump’s Twitter account for the next day at least, this mob attack on Congress is also on you," Swisher wrote on Twitter. "Sorry, but he has incited violence for days, using your tools in large part and you need to act now."

Let me say in no uncertain terms @jack @vijaya @kayvz: If you do not suspend Donald Trump’s Twitter account for the next day at least, this mob attack on Congress is also on you. Sorry, but he has incited violence for days, using your tools in large part and you need to act now. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 6, 2021

She also tagged in Facebook, noting they need to find a way to "calm" the situation on their platform.

Swisher added that Trump "has no part in calming down the mob he incited — this will be up to the police and the National Guard."

A riot plays out on social media

Twitter became a forum to watch the rioting play out. As the rioters made their way into the U.S. Capitol, legislators and journalists on hand took cover.

Sam Lisker, associate producer for Spectrum News in D.C., noted that according to the U.S. Capitol Historical Society, "the last time the Capitol was breached was in August 1814 ... when the British burned it."

According to the US Capitol Historical Society, the last time the Capitol was breached was in August 1814...when the British burned it. — Sam Lisker (@slisker) January 6, 2021

Members of Congress began tweeting to comment on the protest, which turned riotous. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., observed that "Looking out of my window, I don’t see protestors. I see Trump-inspired rioters. How were these lawbreakers allowed to shut down the US Congress? If they had been Black or Brown, there would be a far different portrayal. Media stop calling this a protest, this is a riot, clearly!"

Looking out of my window, I don’t see protestors. I see Trump-inspired rioters. How were these lawbreakers allowed to shut down the US Congress? If they had been Black or Brown, there would be a far different portrayal. Media stop calling this a protest, this is a riot, clearly! — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) January 6, 2021

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., tweeted that she had "Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. ... This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today."

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.



This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

Matt Laslo, managing editor of The News Station, tweeted that "A reporter is having a panic attack because we’re locked in the Capitol without any police protection, and we hear and feel rumblings underneath us. This is scary folks, especially after being labeled 'the enemy' for some 4 years."

A reporter is having a panic attack because we’re locked in the Capitol without any police protection, and we hear and feel rumblings underneath us. This is scary folks, especially after being labeled “the enemy” for some 4 years — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021

There were images tweeted about what had been reported as an armed standoff on the House floor. Evan McMurry, the senior manager of social media at ABC, tweeted a photo of law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress.

Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress. https://t.co/4MJ7FaQ67S (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/y2k7OdWoPX — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 6, 2021

CNBC tech reporter Jordan Novet tweeted a Getty Images photo of a person wearing a red "Make America Great" cap sitting at a congressional office desk.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. pic.twitter.com/B6aoujGLT4 — Jordan Novet (@jordannovet) January 6, 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she was drawing up Articles of Impeachment.

"Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," she wrote. "We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Trump could use his Twitter account to calm things down. "The best thing @realdonaldtrump could do right now is to address the nation from the Oval Office and condemn the riots. A peaceful transition of power is essential to the country and needs to take place on 1/20," he tweeted.

The best thing @realdonaldtrump could do right now is to address the nation from the Oval Office and condemn the riots. A peaceful transition of power is essential to the country and needs to take place on 1/20. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) January 6, 2021

The NAACP retweeted NBA legend Bill Russell who suggested: "How long would it take to deploy the National Guard if they were black & how many would be dead? This is NOT#America! A sitting #President did this @realDonaldTrump #Coward & yes that is a #Confederate flag outside the Senate chamber. How did they not know this would happen?

How long would it take to deploy the National Guard if they were black & how many would be dead? This is NOT#America! A sitting #President did this @realDonaldTrump #Coward & yes that is a #Confederate flag outside the Senate chamber. How did they not know this would happen? pic.twitter.com/MNgFZIthJ2 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 6, 2021

Trending words on Twitter included "Confederate," as there were Confederate flags carried at the riot and into the Capitol, and "National Guard" as word came that the Defense Department had denied request from D.C. officials to deploy the troops to the Capitol.

That request was reportedly approved later.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn

