Biden calls for war-crimes trial of Putin after mass graves found around Ukraine capital

Patrick J. McDonnell, Jaweed Kaleem, Jenny Jarvie
·8 min read
Mother stroking face of dead son in casket
The mother of 41-year-old Simakov Oleksandr strokes the fallen soldier's face during his funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. (Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin faced mounting global condemnation Monday, with President Biden and a growing number of world leaders calling for a war-crimes trial, following the discovery in Ukraine of mass graves and streets littered with the bodies of civilians around the suburbs of Kyiv.

“This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous,” Biden told reporters, referring to a town near Kyiv where numerous civilians were found dead, some bearing marks of torture or execution. The Ukrainian government said it has counted more than 400 civilian deaths so far in the suburbs of the capital city.

Biden previously branded Putin a “war criminal” in remarks March 17, but at that time the White House said he was speaking personally and not outlining a formal U.S. position. But six days later, the U.S. formally accused Russia of war crimes and said it was collecting evidence to help prove it.

"He is a war criminal," Biden said of Putin on Monday. "But we have to gather information, we have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue to fight."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the charred rubble in Bucha as armed guards surrounded him. The president called on the media to come to the city to “show the world what happened here.”

Zelensky has described the scenes in Bucha, where photos and videos show mass graves and dead men and women face down on residential roads, as evidence of Russian “genocide” against Ukrainians.

“Ordinary residents of an ordinary city near Kyiv,” Zelensky said later in an address to Romanian parliament. “Their hands were tied behind their backs, they were shot in the back of the head or in the eye, killed just in the streets. Civilian vehicles were crushed by military equipment. Vehicles with people! They raped women and girls.”

Aerial view of a church and probable mass grave site
This satellite image shows the church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine, and the site of a probable mass grave just above it. (Maxar Technologies)

Zelensky also warned that the most brutal images from newly liberated areas, such as Bucha, were still to come.

“Not all evidence has been collected yet,” he said. "Not all burials have been discovered yet. Not all basements where the Russian military tortured people have been inspected yet."

He pledged to set up a special judicial mechanism, with the participation of international prosecutors and judges, to investigate alleged war atrocities. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she had spoken with Zelensky and the European Union had set up a joint investigation team to work with the Ukrainian government to “investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

"The perpetrators of these heinous crimes must not go unpunished,” she said in a statement.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation,” saying that Bucha's mayor had not spoken of atrocities immediately after Russian troops left the area last week.

The horrific scenes have generated calls for tougher sanctions on Moscow over the war, which is in its 40th day.

“We will do everything to ensure that those who have perpetrated these war crimes do not go unpunished," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday, citing "alleged cases of [crimes against] humanity, war crimes and — why not say it too — genocide."

Germany and France on Monday expelled dozens of Russian diplomats. French President Emmanuel Macron described the gruesome images as "unbearable." Macron, who said he supported additional sanctions, such as banning imports of Russian oil and coal into the European Union, said it was "very clear" that Russia committed war crimes.

And a top government official in Germany, a primary importer of Russian gas and one of the strongest holdouts against cutting off such trade, signaled Sunday that it might change course and support a ban. "There has to be a response," Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said. "Such crimes must not remain unanswered."

More than half of Germany's gas comes from Russia. Europe overall receives 40% of its gas and 25% of its oil from Russia.

Covered corpse of a man in a stairwell
The body of a man was found in the stairwell of a building in Bucha, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)

The Biden administration said Monday that it will try to get Russia kicked off the main human rights body of the United Nations.

“Russia’s participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce,” the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said at a news conference in Bucharest, Romania. “We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council.”

The 47-nation Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, has been criticized in the past for including countries with questionable human rights records, such as Saudi Arabia and Cuba. The Trump administration pulled the United States from the group, but U.S. membership was restored this year.

Removing a member requires a two-thirds vote in the full 193-nation U.N. General Assembly. It has been done only once: Libya was suspended in 2011 during the chaos surrounding the overthrow of dictator Moammar Kadafi.

State Department spokesman Ned Price acknowledged that removal is a “rare” and “extraordinary” action but that the administration believes the atrocities reported in Ukraine have outraged a sufficient number of nations to join the vote against Russia.

At a White House briefing, Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security advisor, said Russia appeared to be "revising its war aims" and scaling back its initial goal of toppling Zelensky and conquering the entire country.

Russian forces were "retreating" from Kyiv and "repositioning" to concentrate on taking over already contested regions in eastern and southern Ukraine, Sullivan said, where they would probably "seek to surround and overwhelm Ukrainian forces." Meanwhile, he said, the administration expects Moscow to continue its aerial assault on Kyiv and other major cities to cause “damage” and “terror."

"Russia's goal in the end is to weaken Ukraine as much as possible," he said, warning that the conflict is shifting into what will probably be a "protracted" phase with fighting continuing for months to come.

The U.S. and NATO allies are planning to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia this week, Sullivan said, adding that he expected "additional new [defense] capabilities beyond what's already been sent to Ukraine” to be delivered in the near future.

Pressed on why the administration rejected Zelensky's characterization of the Bucha atrocities as a genocide, Sullivan said: “We have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide."

Although they were unable to enter central Kyiv, Russia said its forces had successfully completed the "first phase" of the war against Ukraine and were shifting east to the industrial Donbas region and other areas that are home to pro-Russia separatist movements.

Russian troops appeared to have left several towns around the northeastern city of Chernihiv by Monday, according to regional Gov. Viacheslav Chaus.

Chaus, who said that about 70% of the city is destroyed, warned remaining residents not to get too comfortable. In a message posted to the Telegram app, he counseled patience as Ukrainian troops clear mines.

"We must avoid new victims," he said.

Major aid routes into the city have been cut off for weeks, but Ukrainian news outlet RBK Ukraina reported a positive development: The 92-mile car route between Kyiv and Chernihiv had been partially reopened Monday morning.

Farther east in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, the local prosecutor's office said Monday that shelling of residential buildings Sunday left seven people dead and 34 injured.

In Mariupol, a battered southern port city that has seen some of the worst publicly documented atrocities of the war, officials have continued to struggle to evacuate residents and send in aid.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Monday that a convoy of seven buses bound for Mariupol had been blocked in the Russian-held city of Manhush. Efforts to bring aid and evacuate residents have repeatedly fallen apart, with Ukraine accusing Russian forces of failing to honor the pledge to allow safe corridors out of Mariupol.

New strikes were reported overnight on the historic Black Sea port of Odesa and the city of Mykolaiv, both in the south. No information was available on deaths or injuries.

The shifting terrain of war has left western parts of Ukraine in relative peace as local recovery efforts began even as war rages in the south and east.

The British Ministry of Defense warned Monday that Russian fighters were in a "consolidate and reorganize" phase as they planned more offensives in the Donbas. The ministry said fighters from Wagner, a Russian paramilitary company, were staging in the area.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military said in a Monday report that a "hidden mobilization" was underway by Russians to regroup amid their pullback from some parts of Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation plan to engage around 60,000 people during the mobilization," the report said.

According to the United Nations, at least 1,417 civilians have been killed since Russia launched the war Feb. 24. About a quarter of Ukraine's population of 44 million has been displaced, with more than 4 million fleeing the country.

McDonnell reported from Lviv, Kaleem from London and Jarvie from Atlanta. Tracy Wilkinson and Eli Stokols contributed to this report from Washington.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

  • 'Tortured, executed civilians': Reaction to Ukraine war dead

    The killers, executioners, rapists, marauders who call themselves an army ... The world has already seen many war crimes. It is genocide and this crime must be tried as the crime of genocide ... When we look at the terrible crimes against women, children and entire families, our scream should be even louder. Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Motyzhyn: (these) are the names of the places that each of us will probably remember for the rest of our lives.

  • Ukraine war: What happened in Bucha and does it constitute war crimes?

    After Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv and the surrounding region last week, the scale of civilian casualties there is now being laid bare. Images from the commuter town of Bucha, just outside Kyiv, show dead bodies with their hands tied behind their backs - seemingly shot at close range. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the evidence emerging from Bucha as "genocide" and says the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday will discuss potential war crimes by Russian forces.

  • PM condemns Russia’s ‘despicable attacks’ against Ukrainian civilians

    Boris Johnson said the UK is stepping up its sanctions and military support, and bolstering humanitarian help for those on the ground.

  • Lithuania expels Russian ambassador over civilian deaths near Kyiv

    Global outrage spread on Monday at civilian killings in north Ukraine where a mass grave and tied bodies shot at close range were found in Bucha, a town taken back from Russian troops. The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians, including in the town, where it said the graves and corpses had been staged by Ukraine to tarnish Russia.

  • Polish PM calls for tough response to civilian deaths in Ukraine

    WARSAW (Reuters) -The European Union must impose harsher sanctions on Russia and supply Ukraine with more arms, Poland's prime minister said on Sunday, as he called for an international tribunal to investigate killings in the town of Bucha. Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in Bucha and Western leaders reacted with outrage to images of bodies strewn across the streets of the town. Russia denies Ukraine's accusation.

  • Biden doubles down on Putin war criminal claim in wake of Bucha killings: 'This guy is brutal'

    Biden doubles down on Putin war criminal claim in wake of Bucha killings: 'This guy is brutal'

  • 'We saw what happened in Bucha': Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial after mass graves found. Live Ukraine updates.

    President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin following new reports of atrocities. Latest Ukraine news.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha

    Russia on Sunday denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, describing footage and photographs of dead bodies as a "provocation" and a "staged performance" by Kyiv. Ukraine has accused the Russian military of massacring residents of Bucha, a town northwest of the capital Kyiv, an area Ukrainian troops said they recaptured on Saturday. "All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the 'crimes' of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are another provocation," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Secret intelligence has unusually public role in Ukraine war

    LONDON (AP) — The war in Ukraine is the conflict where spies came in from the cold and took center stage. Since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February, intelligence agencies in the U.S. and Britain have been remarkably willing to go public with their secret intelligence assessments of what is happening on the battlefield — and inside the Kremlin. The U.S. this week declassified intelligence findings claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed about his military’s poor pe

  • Germany resists EU ban on Russian gas as bloc prepares new sanctions

    BERLIN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Monday rejected a European Union embargo on Russian gas imports as mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine increase pressure on the bloc to impose sanctions on Russia's energy sector. "We are dealing with a criminal war," Lindner said before talks with his EU colleagues in Brussels. Lindner suggested that instead of a general ban on all energy imports from Russia, the EU could look separately at oil, coal and gas, as alternative suppliers for each of the fossil fuels could be found at varying speeds.

  • Emotional Zelensky visits Bucha after war crimes by Vladimir Putin’s forces

    The Ukrainian president was guarded by tight security as he saw the scene of the appalling atrocities

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

    Foreign outrage is mounting over evidence of possible executions and other atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine

  • Satellite images show long trench at Ukrainian mass grave site, Maxar says

    Reuters journalists who visited Bucha on Saturday saw bodies lying on the streets of the town, 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital Kyiv. A mass grave at one church was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top. Ukraine accused Russian forces on Sunday of carrying out a "massacre" in the town, one of many recaptured by Ukrainian troops as Russia regrouped for battles in eastern Ukraine.

  • Ukraine mayor’s tortured body found alongside husband and son in mass grave

    A mass grave containing the tortured bodies of a mayor, her husband and her son has been discovered in woodland near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

  • Bodies of Ukrainians pictured lying on roads after Russian troops retreat

    The bodies of Ukrainian citizens have been photographed lying on the streets of a town near Kyiv following a month-long occupation by the Russian army. The mayor of Bucha said 300 residents had been killed since the Russian invasion, with victims seen in a mass grave or still lying on the streets. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, told German newspaper Bild that what happened in Bucha can only be described as genocide.

