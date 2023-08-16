Calls for extra bank holiday if Lionesses win Women’s World Cup

England has made it through to the first World Cup final since 1966 after the women's football team defeated Australia today - and calls are now mounting for a bank holiday if the Lionesses take home the trophy this weekend.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats, as well as Lionesses’ manager Sarina Wiegman, have all backed the idea of an additional day off if England beat Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday.

But the government has poured cold water on the prospect, saying an extra bank holiday is not currently in its plans. Downing Street said it will find the “right way to celebrate” if the Lionesses are triumphant.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak congratulated the team on beating Australia earlier on Wednesday, posting on social media: “What a performance @Lionesses. Just one more game to go... Bring on Sunday.”

England’s Lucy Bronze celebrates after the semi-final match in Sydney (PA Wire)

Sir Keir wrote: “It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup. I’m never complacent about anything… but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home.”

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo gave England a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

The UK had two extra bank holidays last year – one for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and another for her funeral – and there was a third in May this year for King Charles’s coronation.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The Lionesses have made history by reaching the final – they are an inspiration to athletes across the country already.

“Winning the World Cup would be a phenomenal achievement. It absolutely deserves to be celebrated with a bank holiday.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said if the Lionesses won, the government should “do the right thing”, adding: “It would be mean-spirited not to do so.”

England celebrate following their 3-1 victory over Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final (Getty Images)

Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha told Channel 4 News that if the men’s team won the World Cup, there would be a holiday, adding: “So it deserves some kind of marking, it deserves some kind of national holiday definitely or something.”

A petition on the parliament website asking for a bank holiday states: “I’d like the government to declare a bank holiday for all workers in the United Kingdom. Then we can celebrate in the achievements of England’s football team.”

However, polls on social media showed nearly 60 per cent of voters were opposed to a bank holiday marking a win.

Some users said England could not afford another bank holiday with the economy struggling.

Others accused Sir Keir of populism, and one small business owner said they had had “more and enough bank holidays to put up with this year”.

Alessia Russo (PA)

One, called Damon, posted: “If we can have a bank holiday for some old bloke getting a crown put on his head, I think it’s perfectly reasonable to have one if England win the World Cup.”

A government spokesperson said: “Winning the World Cup would be a massive moment for the country and make no mistake we’ll find the right way to celebrate.

“As Sarina Wiegman herself has said, the first thing to do is focus on the final and the whole country will be rooting for the Lionesses this weekend.”

Earlier, No 10 told the BBC: “The current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and there are no plans to change this.”

A 2010 Commons library report said the then government estimated an additional bank holiday would cost the UK economy £2.9bn.

Official figures released last month showed it contracted in May after businesses downed tools for the coronation.

Gross domestic product fell by 0.1 per cent for the month, after increasing by 0.2 per cent in April, the Office for National Statistics said.