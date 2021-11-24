Calls to domestic abuse helpline rose 22% during pandemic, figures show

Calls to the national domestic abuse helpline rose by more than a fifth during the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.

There were 49,756 calls to the helpline, run by Refuge, in England over the year to March 2021 – up 22% from the previous year, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rise was generally driven by peaks in calls during the national lockdowns, it said.

It does not necessarily indicate a rise in the number of victims – it could also indicate an increase in severity of abuse or a lack of coping mechanisms during periods of restrictions.

We’ve also updated figures on domestic abuse in England and Wales (year ending March 2021). Evidence suggests experiences of domestic abuse may have intensified during national lockdowns as victims potentially faced difficulties in safely seeking support https://t.co/iIdrF0UIPV https://t.co/bot2Iry9Mc — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 24, 2021

Mankind, which supports male victims of domestic abuse, said monthly calls to its helpline in the year to March 2021 were up 23% on average from the previous year.

It received 1,759 calls from victims and 529 from people calling on their behalf – up from 1,355 and 500 respectively over the previous 12 months.

The majority (95.6%) of calls where the relationship to the perpetrator was recorded concerned a female partner or ex-partner.

It also reported a 61% rise in visitors per month to the charity’s website compared to the previous 12 months.

The figures were released by the ONS as part of analysis of data from various sources, including police forces, the Crown Prosecution Service, Ministry of Justice and support organisations.