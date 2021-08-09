Calls for broadcaster Win to hand back $4.5m grant after axing staff, programs

Amanda Meade
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP</span>
Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Regional broadcaster Win has not been penalised for shedding up to 20 staff and axing nine local TV news bulletins months after receiving $4.5m in journalism grants.

The government handed out $50m in public interest news gathering grants (Ping) to more than 100 regional newspapers and broadcasters last June to help deal with severe declines in advertising revenue because of Covid-19.

The Ping grants were given on the condition that applicants maintain “existing levels of journalism production and distribution during the grant period”.

Last month one of the grant recipients, Win, dropped nine local TV bulletins, the biggest drop the television sector has seen since the beginning of the Australian Newsroom Mapping Project in January 2019.

The chief executive of the Public Interest Journalism Initiative, Anna Draffin, said the mapping project documented the changes in news availability around Australia across newspapers and television.

“Regional journalism is an essential pillar of our democracy, but also an integral part of community resilience and civic and emergency infrastructure,” Draffin told Guardian Australia.

“We are concerned by the contractions shown in the most recent report of our Australian Newsroom Mapping Project, but Piji continues to engage with a wide range of parties to establish practical solutions to mitigate or ideally reverse such losses.”

A spokesperson for communications minister Paul Fletcher did not answer specific questions about the grant. The period for the Win grant ends at the end of the week. The company also did not respond to questions.

“The department receives periodic reports from all Ping grantees and can assess whether any of the terms of the grant have been breached,” a spokesperson for Fletcher said. “In that case there are provisions for part or all of a grant to be returned.”

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young called on Win to hand the money back because the funds were given to it to keep journalists in jobs and newsrooms operating.

“This was never the intent of the Ping program and if media companies are not going to use it to fund public interest journalism, they should give it back,” Hanson-Young told Guardian Australia.

“The Ping funding has been incredibly important in this health pandemic to ensure news gets to our rural and regional communities and that news cameras and printing presses can keep rolling.

“The Morrison government should be making sure recipients uphold the intent of the program and do the right thing with taxpayer money. Minister Fletcher needs to be asking Win to return the millions it has received.”

The local Win TV bulletins in Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and Gippsland in Victoria and Rockhampton, the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville and Cairns in Queensland have been replaced with statewide bulletins.

The new bulletins are now also broadcast into the additional areas of Mackay, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Orange, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga, Griffith and Albury-Wodonga.

In June, a spokesperson for Win told Guardian Australia it was too early to say how many job losses were coming but she expected the conditions of the grant would be met.

“The Ping funding agreement is due for completion on 14 August 2021,” she said. “The Win network has no intention of breaking any conditions under that agreement.”

The Nine network also axed news bulletins in July after its affiliate agreement with Southern Cross Austereo came to an end.

Regional bulletins in Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales ended on 30 June.

Last week Sky News Australia launched a new free-to-air channel, Sky News Regional, across Victoria, southern NSW and Queensland, including Cairns, Townsville, the Sunshine Coast, Canberra, Wollongong, Wagga Wagga, Orange, Bendigo and Ballarat.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan yells racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The

  • Veselinovic's goal helps Whitecaps tie Galaxy 1-1

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie the LA Galaxy 1-1 on Sunday night. Veselinovic, a 22-year-old defender, capped the scoring with a goal in the the 50th minute. Kévin Cabral gave LA (10-6-2) a 1-0 lead when he rolled in a right-footer in the 32nd minute. The Galaxy had their last three-game home win streak snapped. Vancouver has won just one of its last 13 matches (1-5-7) dating back to mid-May. The Associated Press

  • Peyton's Place is Hall of Fame, with Woodson, Megatron

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton's Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced. The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line t

  • The Latest: Versatile DB Charles Woodson enters Hall of Fame

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: ___ For 18 seasons, whether playing cornerback or safety, Charles Woodson was as dependable as they come. And now he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year with Oakland who won Defensive Player of the Year honors 11 years later as a Packer, Woodson never cared where he played as long as he was on the field. Wherever he was, as Aaron Rodgers said, Woodson “understood hi

  • Mitchell's friends cheer gold medallist while wearing her old racing skin suits

    EDMONTON — As Kelsey Mitchell was cycling for Olympic gold in Tokyo, her friends back home in Edmonton were donning her old racing skin suits and cheering her on as they watched the track competition on Nicole Ruptash's deck. Mitchell and Ruptash are more than just good friends. The two have known each other since junior high, and when Mitchell travelled to Toronto for the training camp where she switched from soccer to cycling, Ruptash went with her. And after Ruptash got hit in the mouth durin

  • Pats' vet Slater changing with the times to remain effective

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Training camp has changed for Matthew Slater since he initially reported to the New England Patriots as a fifth-round draft choice out of UCLA in 2008. “Oh, man,” Slater said Sunday when asked what he remembers about his first camp. “Thinking I was going to get cut every day. There was just so much that I didn’t know and understand about playing in this league. I didn’t know what my future looked like in this league. There was a lot of angst as far as what’s today going

  • Lopez key hit in 9th after long rain delay, KC tops Cards

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a long rain delay and the Kansas City Royals averted a three-game sweep, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday. Dylan Carlson homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of six. It was 5-all when Hanser Alberto began the Royals ninth with a single off closer Alex Reyes (5-5). Jarrod Dyson put down a bunt that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt threw wildly trying for a forceout, leaving runners at second and third

  • Seahawks practice in front of fans at Lumen Field

    SEATTLE (AP) — As Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks walked to the line of scrimmage to run out the remaining two minutes of clock, boos rained down on the team from the 15,758 fans in attendance at Lumen Field. “That was great,” head coach Pete Carroll remarked afterward. After all, it was the first time fans have been able to watch the Seahawks perform in any fashion inside Lumen Field since the end of the 2019 regular season. All nine of Seattle’s home games last season came without fans