Calls to boycott Mulan over concerns about China are growing: Here's why

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan has drawn a fresh wave of criticism for being filmed partly in Xinjiang, the region in China where Uighur Muslims have been detained in mass internment camps.

The outcry, which has spread to include US lawmakers, was the latest example of how the new film, released on Disney+ over the weekend, has become a magnet for anger over the Chinese Communist Party's policies promoting nationalism and ethnic Han chauvinism.

It began blowing up again Monday, when several social media users noticed that in the film's credits, Disney thanked eight government entities in Xinjiang, a region in China's far west that is home to the Uighurs. The predominantly Muslim, Turkic-speaking ethnic minority have lived for years under increasingly expansive surveillance and repression in the region.

The entities mentioned in the movie's credits included the police bureau in Turpan, an ancient Silk Road city in eastern Xinjiang that has a large Uighur population. In October, the Donald Trump administration placed that bureau and other police organisations in Xinjiang on a blacklist that forbids US companies from selling or supplying products to them. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether US officials would scrutinise Disney's work with government agencies in Xinjiang.

American politicians began firing off fiery missives against Disney. Representative Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, wrote on Twitter that "while the CCP is committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, @Disney thanked four of the propaganda departments that are lying to the world about these crimes. It also thanked the Turpan Public Security Bureau, which is on the entity list for its role in these atrocities."

Politicians from both parties are strongly criticising China over a range of issues in the run-up to the November elections.

The film was already coming under fire months ago, facing calls for a boycott by supporters of the Hong Kong anti-government protests after the movie's star, Liu Yifei, said she backed the city's police, who have been criticised for their use of force against pro-democracy demonstrators.

Last month, as Disney ramped up promotion for the new film, supporters of the Hong Kong protests anointed Agnes Chow, a prominent democracy activist who was recently arrested under the territory's new national security law, as their own, "real" Mulan.

The criticism of the movie this week also points to broader concerns about China's aggressive efforts to assimilate minorities, leading to rapid cultural erosion.

Such fears drove protests last week that erupted in China's northern Inner Mongolia region over a new education policy that would reduce the teaching of the Mongolian language in local schools in favor of Chinese, the language used by the dominant Han ethnic majority.

Rayhan Asat, an ethnic Uighur lawyer in Washington whose younger brother, Ekpar Asat, has been imprisoned in Xinjiang, said in an interview that Disney giving credit to Xinjiang government agencies "runs counter to the ideals of those in the artistic, business and entertainment communities."

"Devastatingly, Disney's support amounts to collaboration and enables repression," she added. "Those who claim to champion freedom in the world cannot afford to ignore such complicity."

The details of Disney's partnership with authorities in Xinjiang are unclear. The company did not respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday morning. Calls to the regional and local propaganda departments in Xinjiang and Turpan on Tuesday also went unanswered.

Mulan is scheduled to be released in theatres in China on Friday. But the timing of the pre-production and the filming suggest that the cast and crew may have been in Xinjiang after the government expanded its crackdown in the region in 2017.

Production for the movie, which is about a Chinese folk heroine who disguises herself as a man to stand in for her ailing father in the army, reportedly began in 2018, with filming taking place mostly in China and New Zealand.

The Chinese Communist Party has rejected international criticism of the internment camps in Xinjiang and has described them as job-training centres that are necessary to fight Islamic extremism. But leaked documents and testimonies by former detainees have described a ruthless and coercive environment in which physical and verbal abuse, as well as grinding indoctrination sessions, are widespread.

