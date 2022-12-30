The Callisto Protocol review: schlocky sci-fi horror is both clumsy and compelling

The Callisto Protocol

I’m not saying that sci-fi survival horror supremo Dead Space was subtle, but its creeping, claustrophobic atmosphere took its time to terrify and dig its hooks into your brain. Pretender to the crown The Callisto Protocol, meanwhile, immediately wants to bludgeon it to a pulp. Within the first half-hour I’ve smashed off several zombie arms with a crowbar, crept through the bloody entrails of unfortunate souls and had the top half of my head graphically ripped from the bottom via the mouth.

The new game from Striking Distance Studios invites Dead Space comparisons with –among other things– its ghoul-infected space station, holographic HUDS and the fact that director Glen Schofield was co-creator of the former game. But while it’s safe to say you know where you are with The Callisto Protocol, it isn’t a direct tribute. It’s a blunter object, certainly, and has a slew of frustrations. But there is also plenty to enjoy in its schlocky, tentacled embrace.

You are Jacob Lee (played by Transformers star Josh Duhamel), a freighter pilot whose ship comes under attack from the ‘terror group’ Outer Way led by Dani Nakamura (The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara). Crash landing on the colonised Jupiter moon Callisto, Jacob is thrown into the brutal Black Iron Prison in a case of apparent mistaken identity. But not long after his arrival, things start to go terribly wrong in the clink. Suddenly and mysteriously overrun by ghoulish mutated inmates –biophages– the prison quickly becomes a grisly tableau of blood and fire. Your goal is, naturally, to get the hell out.

Though you do have to fight through some impressively rendered chaos on your way. Even in this age of high-end visual fidelity, it is hard not to be impressed by The Callisto Protocol’s technically brilliant if vaguely familiar setting. It is all hardcore sci-fi horror brutalism; metallic, angular corridors, holographic signs, a solitary confinement unit that hangs over a gaping black maw surrounded by layers and layers of gen pop metal bars and stairs. Blood and viscera is spread over every other surface, bodies in pieces that half tell the tale of scientists’ untimely demise. Messages are written in guts on the walls and left behind in hastily recorded audio logs. Immaculately executed lighting flashes and ripples in strobes of red, white and shadow before plunging you into darkness with the clank of steel and shriek of violins in minor key.

Story continues

The Callisto Protocol

It is intense, then, but most will know the drill, making it difficult for The Callisto Protocol to be truly frightening. There are some effective jump scares; vents bursting with grotesqueries and clawed hands reaching through sliding doors, but the game deals more efficiently and consistently in gore, body horror and panicked combat. Infected guards wriggle with tentacles that must be shot off, Carpenter-esque monsters shuffle towards you with jaws agape ready to be thumped with a stun baton. Reach your demise and you are treated to a range of graphically violent deaths, usually with limbs being removed or Duhamel's impressively photorealistic face being chewed clean off.

This is all aided by some successfully tactile grounding. The camera hugs close to Jacob’s back and he moves with a sense of nervous weight. When the infected come calling, your first line of defence is usually your melee weapon. Starting with a crowbar of sorts before upgrading to an electric stun baton, you can dodge a swinging claw by holding the stick in either direction before moving in with a hefty swing yourself. It isn’t exactly refined, with fights playing out similarly each time, but there is a satisfying thump to one-on-one encounters. And plenty of jeopardy. Your health is indicated by a light bar implanted into the back of your neck and a chunky hit from even the basic ghouls can eliminate a good chunk of it.

There is a fair amount of combat in The Callisto Protocol and it is quick to introduce new weaponry. The gun handle that can quickly swap out different barrels (pistol, shotgun etc.) is a nice touch, used for distant crowd control, picking off limbs to slow down oncoming threats, or close-up blasting amid a melee combo. You can upgrade your weapons (and buy ammo and health) at 3D printers scattered around the complex, adding extra combos and parries for your baton and more straightforward power and capacity boosts for your guns.

Then there is the GRP glove, which is essentially a gravity gun that has you grabbing detritus or enemies and lob them across the room. Mixing it into combat adds a satisfying layer to both offense and defense. And one section that focuses entirely on you picking up bad guys and hurling them into a whirling meatgrinder is a successfully squelchy demonstration of its, uh, assets.

The Callisto Protocol

What it doesn’t get to grips with is using the gravity gun –or any equipment– to build out interesting environmental puzzles or traversal. Sure, you can yank vent grates out with the GRP, but beyond that there is a lot of turning cranks, pulling switches and finding fuses to power up doors. It’s a game that can be effective and engaging but it is all rather guileless.

What doesn’t help its route one approach to horror is that as the game goes on, it is content to throw more and more enemies at you in shambling groups and the combat creaks under the weight of it. When it works, its mob encounters are set up as a puzzle, encouraging you to sneak about performing stealth kills or lobbing enemies into spikes to thin the herd before needing to swing your baton in earnest. But so attuned to singular combat are its systems, that anything involving more than one or two ghouls becomes a frustrating mess.

Similarly bosses are largely irritating bullet sponges that can wallop you in one hit, leading to some pad-crunching fury. For my money, there is nothing more deadly to a horror game than this kind of repetitive frustration. Watching Jacob get his nose punched into his skull in a lengthy death scene rather loses its shock value when it is the twelfth time you’ve seen it in the past ten minutes.

And yet, as much as it can come off the rails, there is something gruesomely compelling about The Callisto Protocol that drags you through its dark, blood-soaked corridors. Perhaps it is its lavishly constructed world; finding your way out of the prison onto Callisto’s snow-whipped surface has quite the effect. Perhaps, when it works, it is the primal satisfaction of the combat; a perfectly executed dodge and clobber before lobbing another zombie into a woodchipper with your gravity glove is a grisly but undeniable rush. It is unrefined and often testing, but if those raw ingredients appeal, there is some ghoulish action to savour.