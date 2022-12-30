The Callisto Protocol review: schlocky sci-fi horror is both clumsy and compelling

Tom Hoggins
·6 min read
The Callisto Protocol
The Callisto Protocol

I’m not saying that sci-fi survival horror supremo Dead Space was subtle, but its creeping, claustrophobic atmosphere took its time to terrify and dig its hooks into your brain. Pretender to the crown The Callisto Protocol, meanwhile, immediately wants to bludgeon it to a pulp. Within the first half-hour I’ve smashed off several zombie arms with a crowbar, crept through the bloody entrails of unfortunate souls and had the top half of my head graphically ripped from the bottom via the mouth.

The new game from Striking Distance Studios invites Dead Space comparisons with –among other things– its ghoul-infected space station, holographic HUDS and the fact that director Glen Schofield was co-creator of the former game. But while it’s safe to say you know where you are with The Callisto Protocol, it isn’t a direct tribute. It’s a blunter object, certainly, and has a slew of frustrations. But there is also plenty to enjoy in its schlocky, tentacled embrace.

You are Jacob Lee (played by Transformers star Josh Duhamel), a freighter pilot whose ship comes under attack from the ‘terror group’ Outer Way led by Dani Nakamura (The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara). Crash landing on the colonised Jupiter moon Callisto, Jacob is thrown into the brutal Black Iron Prison in a case of apparent mistaken identity. But not long after his arrival, things start to go terribly wrong in the clink. Suddenly and mysteriously overrun by ghoulish mutated inmates –biophages– the prison quickly becomes a grisly tableau of blood and fire. Your goal is, naturally, to get the hell out.

Though you do have to fight through some impressively rendered chaos on your way. Even in this age of high-end visual fidelity, it is hard not to be impressed by The Callisto Protocol’s technically brilliant if vaguely familiar setting. It is all hardcore sci-fi horror brutalism; metallic, angular corridors, holographic signs, a solitary confinement unit that hangs over a gaping black maw surrounded by layers and layers of gen pop metal bars and stairs. Blood and viscera is spread over every other surface, bodies in pieces that half tell the tale of scientists’ untimely demise. Messages are written in guts on the walls and left behind in hastily recorded audio logs. Immaculately executed lighting flashes and ripples in strobes of red, white and shadow before plunging you into darkness with the clank of steel and shriek of violins in minor key.

The Callisto Protocol
The Callisto Protocol

It is intense, then, but most will know the drill, making it difficult for The Callisto Protocol to be truly frightening. There are some effective jump scares; vents bursting with grotesqueries and clawed hands reaching through sliding doors, but the game deals more efficiently and consistently in gore, body horror and panicked combat. Infected guards wriggle with tentacles that must be shot off, Carpenter-esque monsters shuffle towards you with jaws agape ready to be thumped with a stun baton. Reach your demise and you are treated to a range of graphically violent deaths, usually with limbs being removed or Duhamel's impressively photorealistic face being chewed clean off.

This is all aided by some successfully tactile grounding. The camera hugs close to Jacob’s back and he moves with a sense of nervous weight. When the infected come calling, your first line of defence is usually your melee weapon. Starting with a crowbar of sorts before upgrading to an electric stun baton, you can dodge a swinging claw by holding the stick in either direction before moving in with a hefty swing yourself. It isn’t exactly refined, with fights playing out similarly each time, but there is a satisfying thump to one-on-one encounters. And plenty of jeopardy. Your health is indicated by a light bar implanted into the back of your neck and a chunky hit from even the basic ghouls can eliminate a good chunk of it.

There is a fair amount of combat in The Callisto Protocol and it is quick to introduce new weaponry. The gun handle that can quickly swap out different barrels (pistol, shotgun etc.) is a nice touch, used for distant crowd control, picking off limbs to slow down oncoming threats, or close-up blasting amid a melee combo. You can upgrade your weapons (and buy ammo and health) at 3D printers scattered around the complex, adding extra combos and parries for your baton and more straightforward power and capacity boosts for your guns.

Then there is the GRP glove, which is essentially a gravity gun that has you grabbing detritus or enemies and lob them across the room. Mixing it into combat adds a satisfying layer to both offense and defense. And one section that focuses entirely on you picking up bad guys and hurling them into a whirling meatgrinder is a successfully squelchy demonstration of its, uh, assets.

The Callisto Protocol
The Callisto Protocol

What it doesn’t get to grips with is using the gravity gun –or any equipment– to build out interesting environmental puzzles or traversal. Sure, you can yank vent grates out with the GRP, but beyond that there is a lot of turning cranks, pulling switches and finding fuses to power up doors. It’s a game that can be effective and engaging but it is all rather guileless.

What doesn’t help its route one approach to horror is that as the game goes on, it is content to throw more and more enemies at you in shambling groups and the combat creaks under the weight of it. When it works, its mob encounters are set up as a puzzle, encouraging you to sneak about performing stealth kills or lobbing enemies into spikes to thin the herd before needing to swing your baton in earnest. But so attuned to singular combat are its systems, that anything involving more than one or two ghouls becomes a frustrating mess.

Similarly bosses are largely irritating bullet sponges that can wallop you in one hit, leading to some pad-crunching fury. For my money, there is nothing more deadly to a horror game than this kind of repetitive frustration. Watching Jacob get his nose punched into his skull in a lengthy death scene rather loses its shock value when it is the twelfth time you’ve seen it in the past ten minutes.

And yet, as much as it can come off the rails, there is something gruesomely compelling about The Callisto Protocol that drags you through its dark, blood-soaked corridors. Perhaps it is its lavishly constructed world; finding your way out of the prison onto Callisto’s snow-whipped surface has quite the effect. Perhaps, when it works, it is the primal satisfaction of the combat; a perfectly executed dodge and clobber before lobbing another zombie into a woodchipper with your gravity glove is a grisly but undeniable rush. It is unrefined and often testing, but if those raw ingredients appeal, there is some ghoulish action to savour.

Latest Stories

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Ke

  • Nylander's OT goal gives Maple Leafs 5-4 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime for Toronto after teammate TJ Brodie missed a penalty shot earlier in the extra session, and the Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night. Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves as the Leafs won their third straight to improve to 10-2-1 in December. “As a general rule, you don’t get too critical of these games coming out of the (Christmas) break,

  • Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his 83rd career triple-double. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist outing a week ago. “Sick,” Gordon said of the statistics Jokic is posting these days. “Those are video game numbers

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

    DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team's arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that there ever was any question. “That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all type of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team was playing the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that follo

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Bergeron breaks late tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Devils 3-1

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier scored for the Devils. Bergeron tipped a shot by Lindholm past Vancek for his 14th goal of the season. LIGHTNING 4, CANADIENS 1 TAMPA, Fla.

  • 5 things Maple Leaf fans are wishing for in 2023

    It's no secret that the biggest priority on Maple Leaf fans' 2023 wish list is some long-awaited success in the Stanley Cup playoffs but what else do the Toronto faithful want as the calendar turns towards the business end of the NHL season?

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight. Williamson's 3-poin

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Vasilevskiy helps Lightning beat Rangers in shootout

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night. Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1. Brayden Point scored in regulation and in the shootout for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov got his 38th assist on Point’s goal. New York's Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in regulation and OT. Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in

  • Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended 1 game for punches

    NEW YORK (AP) — Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game for exchanging punches following Los Angeles' 51-14 win over Denver on Sunday. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions Monday for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules, specifically those which prohibits "striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s)