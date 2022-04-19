Calling time on QE, central banks prep for synchronized asset cull

Howard Schneider and William Schomberg
·5 min read

By Howard Schneider and William Schomberg

(Reuters) - Major central banks, already plotting interest rate hikes in a fight against inflation, are also preparing a common pullback from key financial markets in a first-ever round of global "quantitative tightening" expected to restrict credit and add stress to an already-slowing world economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and its major counterparts in Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom and elsewhere pumped around $12 trillion into the financial system to fight the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, buying an array of assets and in some cases offering long-term loans to banks in a massive bout of quantitative easing.

With breakout inflation now the common fear, they are reversing course. Morgan Stanley analysts recently estimated the Fed, Bank of England, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan could see their portfolios shrink by $2.2 trillion over the 12 months beginning in May - the expected peak of QE.

Graphic: The tide recedes - https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-ECONOMY/QT/movanbxnypa/chart.png

The estimates are preliminary, and the Fed in particular may prove more aggressive if, as many analysts expect, it shifts later this year from letting maturing securities simply expire to outright sales of some assets to speed the process.

It is a unique moment. The 2007-2009 global financial crisis also unleashed a wave of QE, but the following recoveries were never strong enough or provoked enough inflation to prompt a synchronized monetary tightening.

By removing powerful central bank buyers from markets important to setting global interest rates, like U.S. Treasuries, the spillovers could matter.

"We need a tightening of financial conditions...But it is possible we will see changes in rates or changes in the balance sheet that induce more of an effect on financial conditions than we think will happen," said Karen Dynan during a presentation https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.piie.com/events/global-economic-prospects-spring-2022__;!!GFN0sa3rsbfR8OLyAw!I5PO5OHycXXyf5qSo3XRpPZMfLXxiHynFJaYt4mUyb6mLVGJFEheXYfUnNGa_dCoDdi1Q0nRKGk$ at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, where she is a senior fellow. One risk is if QT's impacts are felt in weaker economies with high debt levels and "cause a ripple of sovereign debt crises around the world that disrupts markets" and further tightens conditions in developed nations.

'VERY LITTLE EXPERIENCE OF QT'

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund meet this week in sessions dominated by an interlocking set of problems that led the IMF to reveal last week it would cut its global growth outlook for the second time this year.

The pandemic continues to reshape global commerce with major parts of the Chinese economy on lockdown; the war in Ukraine has become a humanitarian tragedy influencing flows of fuel, food and industrial minerals worldwide; and inflation is surging to multi-decade highs, prompting developed-world central banks to align to quash it.

Graphic: Inflation becomes a common risk - https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-ECONOMY/CENBANKS/gkvlgazoqpb/chart.png

The aim of tighter monetary policy is to slow demand, particularly for credit-sensitive items like homes and autos, and to ease price pressures in doing so.

"A lot of the inflation is across the globe...certainly in key producing regions including Europe," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said earlier this month. "We don't want to be feeding the inflation process...Naturally a lot of central banks are pulling back all at the same time. That is appropriate."

Adding QT to interest rate hikes is, however, a wild card. Policymakers and economists know the general impact - interest rates will be higher than otherwise - but the exact outcome is uncertain.

"There is very little experience of QT. There is none here and not much globally," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in March.

The BoE is already letting its balance sheet decline through passive means: As bonds mature, instead of reinvesting the proceeds and maintaining the level of cash in the financial system, it in effect deletes the money from its account and the wider economy - reversing the initial money creation done by QE - and the central bank's balance sheet declines.

The BoE has said it will start to consider actively selling assets once it has taken its bank rate to 1.0%. Investors expect a 25 basis-point hike to 1% on May 5.

The ECB so far has only committed to stopping net asset purchases later this year. Its balance sheet may still decrease in coming months if banks repay long-term loans, as many analysts expect. Some smaller players like the Bank of Canada have also halted reinvestment.

The Bank of Japan is not at the point of tightening, but has been slowing asset purchases.

'RISK OF A MISSTEP'

By far the biggest player, the Fed is expected to finalize its plans at a meeting in early May. Minutes of its March discussion said policymakers had largely agreed to cut up to $95 billion monthly from their holdings, about $1.1 trillion annually.

What it adds up to depends partly on how markets react. The Fed from 2017 to 2019 trimmed its balance sheet by about $650 billion, but that led to a shortage of banking system reserves, a spike in short-term interest rates, and a quick reversal to put liquidity - quickly - back into the system.

Fed policymakers view that as a lesson learned and say they expect the process to run smoothly this time. But it did show mistakes can happen.

The aim of bond buying is to help central banks overcome the impact of low interest rates, allowing them to add stimulus even after policy rates are cut to zero. The same logic now lets them withdraw economic support faster than through raising rates alone. Oxford Economics' Adam Slater estimates balance sheet reductions in major economies could add the equivalent of as much as 1.3 percentage points to coming rate hikes.

Graphic: Balance sheet tightening impact - https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-ECONOMY/QT/egvbkbzknpq/chart.png

"The new environment of massive central bank balance sheet operations means looking at tightening cycles just in terms of policy rates yields a very incomplete picture," Slater wrote. "In our view, the risk of a misstep over the next one to two years is perhaps higher than at any time since the 1980s."

The outcome back then? An aggressive fight against inflation triggered a recession.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt, William Schomberg in London, Leika Kihara in Tokyo and Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.