'Calling Somebody Sir is a Sign of Admiration' - Eoin Morgan Says He Wasn't Racist Against Indians

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has brushed aside allegations of racism against him saying his historic tweets where he allegedly mocked Indians by using the word ‘sir’ was a sign of admiration and respect. After England pacer Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket by ECB for racist and sexist tweets from the past, the likes of James Anderson, Jos Buttler and Morgan’s past tweets popped up on social media too.

In one such tweet, Morgan tags Buttler saying ‘Sir you’re my favourite batsman’. The use of ‘sir’ was perceived by some as mocking of Indian fans.

Morgan explained that he hasn’t reflected on the Tweets much.

“I don’t really reflect on it a lot,” Morgan was quoted as saying by Mirror.co.uk. “I find it, if I call somebody sir on social media, or anywhere around the world, it’s a sign of admiration and respect.”

Show the same every and suspend Eoin Morgan for that tweet. https://t.co/2lhsbiiRpK pic.twitter.com/I7m70SS2d5 — Master Wayne (@MasterWayne07) June 6, 2021

The allegations against Morgan put his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders in a delicate position. CEO Venky Mysore had said there would be zero tolerance against any sort of discrimination.

“We don’t know enough about it to comment at this time. Let’s wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts before we jump to any conclusions. Just to reiterate, the Knight Riders organisation has ‘zero tolerance’ for any sort of discrimination,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore had told Cricbuzz.

Earlier, Robinson had accepted his mistake and apologised for his unsavoury remarks. “On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public,” Robinson said in a statement. “I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist.

“I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combatting discrimination from our sport.”

