Calling Ontario education strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights: Union

·5 min read

TORONTO — Ontario's labour relations board would send a message that labour laws and collective bargaining rights no longer exist if it complies with a government request to declare a strike by provincial education workers illegal, a union lawyer argued Saturday.

Speaking at a hearing that will determine the legality of the walkout by 55,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Steven Barrett urged the board's chair not to side with the Ontario government after it passed legislation that banned strikes and imposed a four-year contract on union members.

Thousands of workers, including education assistants, custodians and librarians, walked off the job on Friday in protest, and CUPE has indicated the strike could go on indefinitely.

Barrett, who called the legislation "Orwellian," argued the contract should be considered "imposed" because it was not produced through collective bargaining negotiations.

"Siding with the government here ... it actually sends a message that there's no more labour law, there's no more collective bargaining," Barrett told the hearing, which ran late into Saturday evening.

"Labour peace, which is imposed this way, isn't the labour peace the labour board should associate itself with."

The Progressive Conservative government included the notwithstanding clause in its education-worker legislation, saying it intends to use it to guard against constitutional challenges.

Board Chair Brian O'Byrne told Barrett the province had the right to invoke the notwithstanding clause under the constitution, even though it may have been "politically risky" to do so.

"Under our laws, governments can do this kind of thing legally. Even though some of us may find it distasteful or worse than that, they still have the right to do it," said O'Byrne.

"By law, when we have a collective agreement, then you're not supposed to strike. And the reality is there's a collective agreement, whether you like it or not," he said.

Barrett, citing case law, argued Ontario used the clause to address labour issues in an unprecedented and inappropriate way.

"The last ability to contest this assault is here and if you put an end to it, there's nothing left," he said. "If these protests are suppressed by an order that comes from you ... what is left for these workers to do? Just find another job?"

Saturday's hearing began at 9 a.m. and continued for more than 14 hours, with discussions between government lawyer Ferina Murji and CUPE's legal team growing heated at times. Murji accused union lawyers of acting with "complete disregard for respect and decorum."

Earlier in the day, Murji argued the labour board risks undermining the province's own labour laws if it fails to declare the walkout illegal.

"Ensuring that an unlawful strike is not allowed to continue is a very important labour relations purpose, and if you did not exercise your discretion to do so, it would significantly undermine the very clear prohibition on strike activity that is a key feature of the Labour Relations Act," she said.

Murji said such a walkout is illegal because the Labour Relations Act prohibits work stoppages while contracts are in operation. She also argued that CUPE leadership knowingly advised education workers to engage in an illegal strike.

She played video of CUPE-Ontario President Fred Hahn saying the union would provide the same benefits to workers that it does in any strike.

Murji also shared video of Laura Walton, president of CUPE Ontario's School Board Council of Unions, comparing the walkout to one that was planned in 2019.

CUPE contends the labour action is a political protest rather than a strike. The hearing has repeatedly heard deliberations over the definition of a strike.

It argued in its board filings that the goal of its members' action is "to express opposition through political protest to the (province's) decision to trample upon employees' constitutionally protected right to collectively bargain and right to strike."

"Irrespective of what label anyone puts on the activity, Mr. Chair, it is a work stoppage. And a work stoppage, with any other name, still amounts to a work stoppage and therefore a strike, full stop," Murji told the hearing.

The job action closed numerous schools, and the union has said the protest could continue indefinitely.

Barrett told O'Byrne that should he deem the strike legal, the job action could continue until the government repeals its new legislation or until the union and government negotiate its end.

"But that isn't your concern," Barrett told the chair. "The job of the labour board is to oversee the collective bargaining system, and in doing so give effect to Charter values and Charter rights. There are many ways in which the government could have avoided students not being in school ... they certainly didn't have to provoke the reason that we're here now, with respect to enacting this unprecedented, horrendous legislation."

CUPE had originally requested that both Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Andrew Davis, the assistant deputy minister, be called to testify before the board.

O'Byrne ruled that Lecce is exempt from testifying due to parliamentary privilege, but said Davis could be called to testify.

But after hours of delays, a lawyer for CUPE said he would not call upon Davis to provide evidence because documents the union wished to submit could not be made available.

The government's new law has set fines for violating the ban on strikes of up to $4,000 per employee per day – which could amount to $220 million for all 55,000 workers – and up to $500,000 per day for the union.

CUPE has said it will fight the fines, but will also pay them if it has to.

The British Columbia Teachers' Federation's representative assembly voted to send CUPE Ontario $1 million to help pay the fines, the union said in a post on its Twitter account. The donation comes a day after Unifor pledged to send $100,000 as a show of support for CUPE.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.

Nicole Thompson and Tyler Griffin, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Strike or political protest? Ontario takes education workers' union to labour board amid Friday walkout

    Thousands of Ontario education workers hit picket lines Friday in the first day of an indefinite walkout that has closed schools across the province, after the government passed controversial legislation that imposed a contract and rendered any strike action illegal. School board workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) were protesting at politicians' offices, including hundreds of members outside Queen's Park and the education minister's constituency office in Vaugha

  • Ontario parents wonder what’s next as education workers remain on strike

    What is next in the education workers' strike is still unknown as members have said they won't back down, leading many school boards to prepare for the worst— and that means sending kids back to online learning. Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports on what could end the strike and how likely those options are.

  • Power blackouts hit Ukraine amid heavy Russian shelling

    Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones, inflicting damage on power plants, water supplies and other civilian targets, in a grinding war that is nearing its nine-month mark. Russia has denied that the drones it has used in Ukraine came from Iran, but the Islamic Republic's foreign minister on Saturday for the first time acknowledged supplying Moscow with “a limited number” of drones before the invasion.

  • N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the four short-range missiles fired from a western coastal area around noon flew about 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the country’s we

  • CUPE workers begin strike in Windsor-Essex for 'long haul,' says local leader

    Dozens of education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) gathered at picket lines in Windsor-Essex and across Ontario on Friday in defiance of provincial legislation. At least 100 workers began gathering outside of Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie's office — one of about 100 locations CUPE members planned to picket at across Ontario. One local CUPE leader told CBC News he was pleased with the number of people who showed up to support the workers, including parent

  • 'Ford is incompetent. Lecce is incompetent': ‘Breakfast Television’, ‘The Social’ hosts skewer Ontario government over CUPE strike

    'Breakfast Television' host Sid Seixeiro and 'The Social' host Elaine Lui had harsh words for Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce over their treatment of CUPE members and the ongoing labour strike.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Releases Scathing Nonendorsement Video For GOP Candidate

    The comedian hit Adam Laxalt with a withering reminder of how the Senate hopeful's own family intends to vote this year.

  • The media has got it all wrong about Prince Harry's memoir - here's the real truth about 'Spare'

    Far from Harry 'playing the victim', this is what readers can expect to discover in his forthcoming memoir.

  • 7 Sephora beauty buys I'll always repurchase — and they're all on sale

    These are the Sephora sale picks I've bought again and again.

  • More Details Emerge in Paul Pelosi Attack: 'We've Got to Take Them All Out'

    USA Today reports that Paul Pelosi woke up last Friday to find his alleged attacker standing over him with a hammer in one hand, and zip-ties in the other

  • Kyrie Irving was suspended for promoting an antisemitic film. Here are the origins of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and its extremist sects.

    The Black Hebrew Israelite movement argues that white Jews 'stole' their birthright. Their beliefs have been echoed by celebrities like Kanye West.

  • Rider Strong Says Boy Meets World Was 'Irresponsible' with How the Show Handled Talking About Sex

    "I was very upset with the adults on our set," said Rider Strong while speaking about filming Boy Meets World's prom episode

  • Michelin recognition is a boon for Vancouver and its restaurants, but why all the secrecy?

    France's internationally renowned Michelin Guide came to Canada this year, first visiting Toronto and then recognizing 60 restaurants in Vancouver — eight of which earned a single Michelin star. Restaurant owners say it's a big deal because it puts them on the map as a worldwide culinary destination and creates a buzz among locals, who might be enticed to try something new or visit a place they hadn't heard of before. "It shows that whatever we're doing, we're doing it right," said Alberto Mura,

  • Several boards to pivot to remote learning indefinitely if education strike goes on

    TORONTO — Several Ontario school boards said Friday they will move to remote learning next week indefinitely if an education workers' strike continues. Thousands of Canadian Union of Public Employees workers -- including education assistants, custodians and librarians -- walked off the job earlier in the day and the union's leaders have said the job action will continue "until our members decide otherwise," despite a law banning them from striking and the possibility of fines. The Toronto Distri

  • 'Hold the Line': Hundreds in Sudbury turn out for CUPE protest

    The sidewalk along Barrydowne was packed Friday as education workers and supporters came out in droves to protest the provincial government's decision to impose a new contract and stop them from striking. Hundreds joined the picket line throughout the day, carrying signs and flags with messages of solidarity. The more than 300 local CUPE education workers in Sudbury — which include custodians, librarians and early childhood educators — were among those in the crowd, but they were far from the on

  • Raab to bring back British Bill of Rights in bid to curb migrant crossings

    The Justice Secretary said the Bill will establish supremacy of UK courts after judges in Strasbourg blocked Rwanda deportations.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s