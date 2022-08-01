‘Calling out KY’s culinary army’: World Central Kitchen sets up in Eastern KY, needs chefs

World Central Kitchen, which provides food to areas in dire need from tornado-ravaged Mayfield to war-torn Ukraine, is now in Eastern Kentucky.

The organization run by chef Jose Andres has set up a hub in Hazard in Perry County at 301 Perry Circle Road and is signing up chefs and other volunteers in shifts to fix sandwiches and meals for those impacted by the catastrophic flooding.

Central Kentucky chef Ouita Michel, who operates several restaurants in and around Lexington, put out the word on her social media over the weekend.

“Calling out KY’s culinary army,” Michel posted, with a link to the sign-up page. “Chef hands ARE needed. Food will be distributed.”

"Calling out KY's culinary army," Michel posted. "Chef hands ARE needed. Food will be distributed."

World Central Kitchen is coordinating locations in multiple counties including at the Isom IGA in Letcher County.

According to WCK, a kitchen staffed with volunteers prepared hot meals that were delivered to 19 locations over the weekend.

Sam Bloch, WCK director of emergency response, posted on social media that the Isom IGA, the only grocery story for about 20 miles, had been flooded and lost all its inventory.

Bloch said it would serve as a distribution center for the community until the store is up and running.

“We’ve got four teams in the region, a lot of smaller townships like this, pretty spread out in the Appalachian mountains here, that have all been really badly affected,” Bloch said in the video posted on July 29. “We’ve got a team a little farther north, in Hazard and they’re setting up a large-scale production kitchen there. And we’ll be back tomorrow with some hot meals.”

WCK's Sam Bloch reporting in from Isom, Kentucky. In response to the severe flooding the region was hit with this week, WCK has multiple teams on the ground to support with meals anywhere we can—including at this grocery store starting tomorrow.

To donate directly to the World Central Kitchen, go to wck.org.