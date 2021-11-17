Calling all Hello Kitty fans! Don’t miss this traveling pop-up coming to Charlotte soon

If you have any Hello Kitty fans in your life and you’re going to be in Charlotte this weekend, we’ve got your holiday shopping covered.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Charlotte this weekend.

Here are the details:

WHERE: Saturday (11/20) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SouthPark Mall, between Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Dining Pavilion.

WHAT’S FOR SALE: Exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles will be at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, such as:

Hello Kitty Cafe Pink Heart T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets

Sprinkle Mugs

Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies

PAYMENT: Bring plastic — only credit/debit card payments are accepted. No cash.

COVID SAFETY: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has safety procedures and sanitation efforts in place.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014. Two trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts — including Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston, Chicago, New York and Miami. After it leaves Charlotte, the truck will head to Orlando.