'Calling an election unfair does not make it so': Appeals court denies Trump campaign's effort to overturn Biden's win in Pennsylvania

Lame-duck President Donald Trump on Friday lost his campaign's latest legal fight to undo his narrow loss to Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected the campaign's battle to block certification of Pennsylvania's election results based on its unsupported claims that the election system is fraudulent and ballots were processed improperly.

The decision denied the Trump campaign's motion for an emergency injunction and refused its request to send the case back to federal district court for additional arguments on a proposed amended complaint dismissed six days ago.

"Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious," wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas as the court ruled in a case where the Trump campaign sought to invalidate millions of ballots. "But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

The campaign's lawsuit tried to block the state from officially certifying Biden's 80,555-vote margin of victory. But Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and Gov. Tom Wolf certified the outcome Tuesday.

Nevada, another battleground state where Trump challenged a narrow Biden win, certified its outcome Tuesday too. Meanwhile, Biden has formally announced top members of his incoming White House administration, and the U.S. General Services Administration is now providing funding and assistance to Biden's transition team.

Those moves, and continuing defeats in election cases filed by the Trump campaign and its allies, have undermined Trump's continued claims of election fraud, for which he's provided no evidence.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are on opposite sides of the vote-by-mail issue.

However, his campaign and its allies are fighting on. Responding to Friday's appeals court ruling, Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said they plan to seek a U.S. Supreme Court review of the case.

Story continues

.@RudyGiuliani and me on Third Circuit’s opinion:



The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud.



We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature.



On to SCOTUS! — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 27, 2020

In Wisconsin, a conservative group filed an appeal Tuesday in its effort to block Biden's victory there. It wants state lawmakers to decide the electors who will officially name the nation's 46th president next month. The group asked Wisconsin's Supreme Court to review rejections of the case by lower courts.

In the Pennsylvania case, the campaign went to the appeals court Sunday asking it to issue an emergency restraining order to halt Pennsylvania's election certification. It argued that state officials had improperly moved to certify "results of an invalid and constitutionally infirm election process before this case can be heard on its merits."

"It would be unconscionable to allow Pennsylvania to certify electors for Biden and then have it turn out that Trump won the race," Trump's lawyers wrote.

The Trump campaign's motion also argued that Pennsylvania officials "should have the burden of proving the mail votes were legal."

However, Friday's ruling picked apart the campaign's argument.

The campaign claimed elections officials illegally allowed voters to fix problems with mail ballots and that they improperly limited Republican observers' access to ballot processing for Republican watchers. The ruling said they were "vague and conclusory" state-law claims repackaged as allegations of unconstitutional discrimination.

Campaign lawyers never alleged that Trump votes were handled differently than Biden votes, the decision said. And federal law does not cover ballot observers and curing, it said.

"Each of these arguments is fatal," wrote Bibas, who was nominated to the appeals court bench by Trump.

The ruling concluded that the campaign's claims have "no merit," noting that the number of ballots specifically challenged was smaller than Biden's victory margin. The decision also noted that the campaign never claimed fraud or alleged any ballots had been cast by illegal voters.

"Tossing out millions of mail-in ballots would be drastic and unprecedented, disenfranchising a huge swath of the electorate and upsetting all down-ballot races too," the ruling said. "That remedy would be grossly disproportionate to

the procedural challenges raised."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Appeals court rejects Trump campaign's Pennsylvania election claims