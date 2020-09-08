Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, ISS, Recommends Shareholders Vote Against Calfrac's Recapitalization Transaction

CISCO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks") is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisor, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), has recommended that Shareholders of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or the "Company") (TSX: CFW) vote AGAINST Calfrac's Recapitalization Transaction (the "Management Transaction") at the special meeting of Shareholders by using ONLY their BLUE proxy form. The proxy deadline is September 14, 2020 at 5pm MST.

ISS made its wholly independent proxy voting recommendation to vote AGAINST the Management Transaction after carefully reviewing the facts and arguments made by both Wilks and Calfrac. In recommending that Shareholders vote AGAINST the Management Transaction, ISS made many of the same observations as other leading independent analysts including CIBC World Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd and Cormark Securities Inc., who all noted the superior value delivered to Shareholders under the Wilks' Superior Alternative Proposal. The independent recommendation from ISS is a critical piece of information to assist Shareholders with their proxy voting decisions.

ISS makes the following compelling points in recommending that Shareholders vote the BLUE proxy AGAINST the Management Transaction:

Wilks' Superior Alternative Proposal Delivers Superior Shareholder Recovery

"… it appears that the Wilks Proposal provides a significantly higher dollar recovery to the company's existing shareholders than under the management proposal. As indicated by the dissident, using an enterprise value of $374 million, the value implied by the trading prices of Calfrac's public securities, the dollar recovery under the Wilks Proposal to most of Calfrac's stakeholders appears greater than under the management proposal".

Governance Issues Relating to Calfrac's Conflicted Process

"The [Management] Transaction is a related party transaction, as [Ron] Mathison, the company's Executive Chairman and a 19.8% Shareholder, participates in the transaction".

"… it appears Chairman Mathison was involved in negotiating significant elements of the [Management] Transaction".

"Despite the related party nature of this transaction, the board did not appoint a special committee of independent directors to conduct a strategic review process and to negotiate the restructuring. Such committee was only formed to review the Wilks Proposal and to provide a response to the proposal. Given the potential conflict, best practice would have been to form a special committee early in the process and to exclude potentially conflicted directors from negotiating on behalf of the company and from voting on any related party transactions involving such directors".

Wilks' Takeover Bid Guarantees Shareholders a Premium-to-Market Recovery

"On Sept. 1, 2020, Wilks announced its intention to formalize a takeover bid to purchase all outstanding share of Calfrac at $0.18 per share within 10 days and prior to the Sept. 17 special meeting. The offer price represents a premium of 20 percent to the unaffected share price, being the prior day's closing price of $0.15 per share."

The Takeover Bid will be conditioned on Shareholders voting AGAINST the Management Transaction. ISS recognized that by Wilks making a Takeover Bid, the risk to shareholder recovery by voting against the Management Transaction was entirely eliminated, no matter what Calfrac does next.

ISS Recommends Voting AGAINST the Calfrac Transaction

"While the [Management] Transaction involves many stakeholders, ISS' analysis is primarily provided to the benefit of shareholders. Clearly, the Wilks Proposal provides greater benefits to existing shareholders than the [Management] Transaction, as they would hold a larger equity stake under the Wilks Proposal in a more de-levered company than under the [Management] Proposal. Under the management proposal, shareholders would be subject to even further dilution, as in all likelihood additional financing will be needed sooner rather than later".

"Given that Wilks' debt reduction plan offers superior value to shareholders and its premium takeover bid mitigates the risk associated with renewed debtholder negotiations, shareholders are advised to use the dissident (blue) proxy card to vote AGAINST management's proposed Recapitalization Transaction".

