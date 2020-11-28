Callie Brownson will take on tight end coach duties for Browns on Sunday with Drew Petzing out

The Cleveland Browns are giving Callie Brownson a bigger role for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brownson will take on tight end coach Drew Petzing’s game day responsibilities after Petzing’s wife gave birth Saturday. As a result, Petzing will miss the game against the Jaguars.

With Petzing out, Brownson — who is normally the team’s chief of staff — will take an expanded role with the team.

#Browns TE coach Drew Petzing won’t travel to Jacksonville to coach vs the #Jaguars because Petzing’s wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child today. Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson will handle Petzing’s gameday responsibilities. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Per NFL rules, teams are required to announce when a coach misses a game in 2020. Teams must also disclose which coach will assume new responsibilities as a result of that absence. The Browns announced the news on their website Saturday.

Callie Brownson has worked her way up in NFL

Brownson has quickly made a name for herself as a coach. In 2018, Dartmouth made Brownson the first full time woman coach in Division I. The following year, Brownson joined the Buffalo Bills as an intern. She was named the Browns’ chief of staff in January. In that role, Brownson is tasked with being a liaison between head coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the staff.

The contest should have massive AFC playoff implications. At 7-3, the Browns are in the thick of the postseason race in the conference.

More from Yahoo Sports: